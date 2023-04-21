Andy Cohen shares update from ‘the jungle’ of the RHONJ reunion taping

Andy Cohen is deep in the jungle as he films The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion with the cast, and we already know it’s going to be one for the books.

The RHONJ host gave a quick update from the set as he checked in with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

While he didn’t show Teresa or Melissa in the video, it seems that they are both sitting next to Andy on separate sides.

Viewers are anticipating a heated confrontation between the two women stemming from their ongoing feud, which was heightened this season.

Two major storylines are yet to play out — Teresa’s wedding and Melissa’s infidelity rumor — but they will no doubt be discussed in detail by Andy Cohen anyway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The show is just now setting the stage for the bombshell cheating rumor involving Melissa, which was the final nail in the coffin for Melissa and Joe’s relationship with the OG.

After that played out, the couple decided to skip Teresa’s wedding, and this is probably the first time that the Gorgas are coming face to face with Teresa since then.

Andy shared his first update from the set as he posed with a cue card and wrote, “OH BOY, HERE WE GO!”

Andy Cohen at the RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

Andy Cohen says they’re getting into ‘the jungle’ while filming the RHONJ reunion

Andy Cohen has quite the task of hosting the RHONJ reunion today, but so far, he’s holding up well. During a break from filming, Andy gave fans a sneak peek of what’s been happening.

The video showed him all dressed up as he looked to his right and said, “Teresa, how you feeling about the reunion so far ?”

“I started a little nervous; I feel better,” confessed the OG.

“Yeah, your heart was beating so fast. I felt it,” said Andy.

He then looked to his left and prompted Melissa to answer the same question, asking, “How you feeling about the reunion so far?”

“I’m feeling good,” responded the mom of three, “I actually just found some receipts on my phone so…”

Andy then told his social media followers, “We’re coming back from lunch. Now we’re getting into the weeds, the jungle.”

Meanwhile, Teresa wasn’t looking forward to that and exclaimed, “I don’t wanna get into the jungle, but I guess I don’t have a choice, right?”

Teresa Giudice was nervous to face off with her brother Joe Gorga

Teresa was not looking forward to the Season 13 reunion, as she told Page Six in a recent interview, and it had everything to do with her brother Joe Gorga.

During her chat with the media outlet, the 50-year-old predicted that the reunion would be “definitely weird,” given the state of her fractured relationship with her only sibling.

However, Teresa knew that she had no choice but to show up and face her brother and sister-in-law.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation, but, you know, it’s my job, so I will be fine,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.