Teresa Giudice talks RHONJ reunion, says her castmates were like ‘vultures’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion is not to be missed. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice talks about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion show, saying her castmates were like vultures as the three-part event nears.

There was a lot for the RHONJ cast to unpack at the reunion show. The trailer for the reunion is filled with explosive moments that caused even host Andy Cohen to lose his cool more than once.

Margaret Josephs shed light on the reunion, calling it ugly. Teresa has weighed in on the event, too, making it clear The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion should not be missed.

Teresa Giudice says her castmates were like ‘vultures at RHONJ Season 12 reunion

The reunion was quite different for Teresa because she was not supposed to yell. Teresa was recovering from surgery and was told to remain calm. It will be interesting to see how that worked out.

Teresa has shared that she and fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas went into the reunion with a plan. While Louie was able to stick to his agenda or plan, Teresa didn’t stick to hers, and she blamed her costars.

“We both had an agenda of the way we were going in because, unfortunately, you have to with these vultures. I mean, they were like vultures, but he stuck to his plan, but I didn’t stick to mine,” she spilled to Us Weekly.

One person, in particular, set Teresa off, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that she blamed Margaret.

“I couldn’t help it. Just sitting across from Margaret, I was just so hurt. This is the person that caused me pain all season long, and I was sitting right across from her, and I just, I couldn’t help myself,” Teresa expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Where does Teresa stand with Margaret today?

Teresa has been at odds with Margaret over the latter trying to spread lies and pop Teresa’s love bubble with Louie. As their summer wedding gets closer, Teresa remains focused on building a life with her fiance, especially when blending their families together.

Although Louie and her family are all that matters to Teresa, that doesn’t mean she is ruling out repairing her friendship with Margaret. Teresa remains very hurt by Margaret’s actions and continuous bad-mouthing of Louie.

“Never say never, but you know, I was really, really hurt because there was a lot of things going on behind-the-scenes and on the TV show, which you saw that, but it was very hurtful,” she stated to the weekly magazine.

Teresa Giudice isn’t happy with the way her costars acted at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion. This is not the first time she spoke out about it either, previously revealing what set her off.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.