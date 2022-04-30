Teresa Giudice reveals what set her off during explosive RHONJ scene with Margaret Josephs

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice reveals what Margaret Josephs said that set her off. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 has been filled with intense moments since the season premiere.

Teresa Giudice is feuding with several of her costars, but things with Margaret Josephs are in the worst place.

Their strained friendship escalated further when Teresa lost it with Margaret in Nashville. It was an intense scene reminiscent of the Season 1 table flip. The OG shoved all of the food off the table at Margaret while yelling.

What did Margaret Josephs say to set off Teresa Giudice?

While talking on the Housewives Nightcap with Access, Teresa Giudice revealed what set her off at dinner in Nashville with the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She revealed that it wasn’t Margaret Josephs calling her a liar, although that’s what many viewers initially thought.

Teresa explained that Marge had said, “We wanted him to win.” The RHONJ noted that it repeatedly played in her, and she realized that he was winning, which is when she lost it on her costar.

Margaret’s comment was about Teresa’s fiance, Luis Ruelas. Some of the women had concerns about Louie, which upset Teresa.

Season 12 was the first that Louie participated in, and it ended up focusing a lot on his past and accusations against him. Margaret Josephs had questions, and Teresa shut her down several times.

Will there be resolve at the Season 12 RHONJ reunion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion trailer dropped, and it will be filled with drama.

Andy Cohen got frustrated with the women and had to speak over them several times. This reunion has three parts, which means it will be filled with plenty of confrontation.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs will discuss the night in Nashville. They have a lot to say about who is to blame for what happened, and of course, Tre doesn’t think any of it was because of her.

Luis Ruelas will also be a part of the reunion this year, and Andy has questions for him. This is his first experience with the reunion, though he did show up last year at the very end to surprise Teresa.

It seems Teresa’s love bubble is still intact, as she and Louie plan to wed this year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.