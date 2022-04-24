RHONJ: Teresa Giudice poses in skimpy bikini with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice shows off her bikini body while on vacation. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas.

She worked hard for the body she had, even competing in body-building competitions in the past.

While she no longer competes, Teresa hasn’t lost her figure. She isn’t afraid to show off her buns either.

Teresa Giudice poses with Luis Ruelas in a hot bikini with her buns on display

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice has shown off her vacation with Luis Ruelas in Turks & Caicos.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is celebrating her beau’s birthday, and this may be the trip she was given while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

She wrote in the caption, “You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime❤️ #happybirthday #mylove #taurus #wearebothtauruses.”

While Teresa is turned into Louie, showing off only a side view, she is clearly enjoying her skimpy bikini. The couple looked happy as they posed for the photo in front of beautiful flowers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa’s buns were visible from the side view, as were the tiny strings holding her bottoms in place. Her top was barely visible as she leaned into her honey, and he looked ripped standing next to the reality TV star.

She completed her look with sunglasses that matched her attire.

Teresa Giudice runs hot on Season 12 of RHONJ

It was a tough season for the OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She is happily in love with Luis Ruelas, but questions about her relationship have been a focal point this season.

Louie wasn’t featured on Season 11, as their relationship was new. He did show up briefly at the end of the reunion, but Season 12 was his official debut. Things didn’t go as smoothly as Teresa had hoped, and she lost her temper on Margaret Josephs, resulting in a big incident in Nashville.

Things between Teresa and Margaret aren’t good, and it looks like some of the other women fall into the same boat. With the RHONJ reunion already taped, it will be interesting to see where everyone lands when the reunion airs.

Some RHONJ fans weren’t thrilled with Teresa Giudice’s behavior, but she doesn’t seem bothered by it. She is living her best life with Louie and her four daughters, and nothing else phases her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.