RHONJ: Margaret Josephs talks ‘ugly’ reunion says there was no resolve between the women

Margaret isn’t holding back how she feels about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs talks ugly The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion saying there was no resolution between the women.

Part one of the explosive three-part reunion is only days away, but the cast has been teasing it ever since it was filmed. Things got so heated that Joe Gorga stormed off the set, threatening to quit the show.

Teresa Giudice has revealed what set her off during the reunion, and now Margaret has also shed some light on the cast gathering.

Margaret Josephs talks ‘ugly’ RHONJ reunion

This week, Margaret chatted about the reunion show with Us Weekly. Although she didn’t give any details away, she did admit it was long, and host Andy Cohen was beyond frustrated.

“I’ve never seen him [Andy Cohen] so frustrated, agitated. It’s the longest reunion I’ve ever had. I think that he’s ever had. We went way over. It’s crazy. It was draining, exhausting, fights exploded with people you would never think they would explode with,” she said.

Margaret further explained the cast remains in shambles after the reunion with no resolve or resolution coming from it.

“Usually on reunions, we have a lot of resolve, but this reunion there was a lot of people going away still agitated, new people fighting. So, there’s no resolve this season,” Margaret expressed.

When asked if she was surprised that Melissa Gorga hadn’t spoken to Teresa since the reunion, Margaret didn’t hold back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“No, it doesn’t surprise me. No. It was ugly,” she stated. “It was ugly. I was like ‘Wow.'”

Teresa has revealed Melissa won’t be one of her eight bridesmaids, and it’s a decision she has no regrets about at all.

Where does Margaret stand with Teresa today?

Season 12 has focused primarily on the drama between Margaret and Teresa, which caused a major rift in the friendship group. The season ended with Teresa and fiancé Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas walking away from the rest of the group after Tre had another fight with Marge.

Their tension escalated over into the reunion show, resulting in Margaret and Teresa not speaking to each other. Although they haven’t spoken, Margaret did admit Teresa texted her on her birthday.

Don’t expect them to be mending fences any time soon. Margaret doesn’t think there is a way for her and Teresa to become friends again.

Margaret Josephs spilled some tea about the RHONJ Season 12 reunion show. That’s not all she spilled either. Marge took a jab at Jennifer Aydin’s wardrobe on Watch What Happens Live, and Jennifer had a comeback that had fans talking.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.