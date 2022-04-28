Teresa Giudice doubles down on decision to not have Melissa Gorga in her wedding

Teresa spills some new tea on her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice doubles down on her decision to not have sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga in her wedding.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has wrapped up with only the three-part reunion show left to hit Bravo airwaves. Teresa and Melissa’s relationship continued to be strained on the show as Teresa fought with the other cast members.

Melissa and Teresa are far from besties. They often fight over Teresa’s behavior and Melissa not standing up for her. As her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas nears, Teresa stands by her choice to not have Melissa as part of her bridal party.

What did Teresa Giudice say about not having Melissa Gorga in her wedding?

Last month Teresa appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things RHONJ. The host wanted some tea on her wedding. Teresa shared she will have eight bridesmaids, but not a single one of her current castmates will be a bridesmaid.

The other day Teresa stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop to shed more light on her summer wedding. Teresa made it clear she has no regrets about not having Melissa in her wedding.

“It is what it is. I’m not her best friend. She’s not my best friend. We’re family. I love her. She’s my sister-in-law, and vice versa. And I’m sure she loves me because I’m her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don’t, and I’m okay with that,” Teresa expressed to the entertainment show.

Melissa opened up about not being asked to be a bridesmaid on her podcast Melissa Gorga On Display, where she took the “to each their own approach.” Joe Gorga’s wife shared her happiness for Teresa and Louie, wishing them nothing but the best.

Will Teresa and Louie’s wedding be filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Teresa and her fiance are keeping a lot of the wedding details under wraps.

They have confirmed the big day will happen this summer but have not given a specific date. Teresa hasn’t shared the names of her eight bridesmaids or the part her daughters and Louie’s sons will play in the wedding.

The question on The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans’ minds is, of course, if the nuptials will be filmed. In her chat with E! News’ Daily Pop, Teresa addressed that.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” she spilled.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has no qualms about not having Melissa Gorga in her wedding. Teresa has yet to share if her brother Joe Gorga will walk her down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.