Details have been trickling in about the recently filmed Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and from what we’ve heard so far, it was nothing short of dramatic.

Jennifer Aydin is the latest cast member to tease what went down during the taping, and her comments are pretty much in line with what we’ve been hearing.

Jennifer didn’t share many details about the reunion, but she did admit that it was emotionally draining.

Jennifer Aydin teases ‘emotionally draining’ RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had quite the season, so it’s not surprising that she found the reunion to be emotionally draining. The season kicked off with the bombshell revelation that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her several years ago.

The mom-of-five had a hard time dealing with the fact that the whole world found out about her long-kept secret— which she had intended to take to her grave. The topic was undoubtedly discussed again at the reunion, which would explain Jennifer’s feelings about the event.

During a chat on Hollywood Life’s Real Housewife Podcast, she teased what viewers can expect.

“It was very emotionally draining and exhausting. It was a long day,” revealed Jennifer – who noted that there were several instances where her cast members were just “talking in circles.”

Ultimately though, Jennifer confessed that “some resolution was made, some [were] not.”

The podcast hosts asked Jennifer if she shared Margaret Josephs’s feeling that it was the worst reunion she’s ever been a part of.

However, Jennifer didn’t agree with the sentiment.

“It wasn’t the worst reunion I’ve been part of but I could see why she would say that,” admitted Jennifer.

Andy Cohen and Dolores Catania recently dished about the RHONJ reunion

Andy Cohen and Dolores Catania also shared their opinions on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion a few days ago.

The two dished about the event during an episode of Watch What Happens Live and Dolores confessed that she still didn’t feel right after what went down.

As for Andy, he said, “It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions, it was really upsetting. It was a lot.”

And in case you’ve forgotten, those early Jersey days were brutal. So brutal in fact that during a faceoff between Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice in Season 2 things turned physical when Andy tried to hold Teresa back from attacking Danielle.

Teresa gained hulk-like strength at that moment and tossed Andy back in his seat. So if the Season 12 reunion is anything like that it will certainly be one for the books.

RHONJ Season 2 Reunion Teresa Pushes Andy, Danielle Walks Off (Teresa & Jacqueline vs Danielle)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.