RHONJ: Margaret Josephs’s ex-BFF continues to spill the tea as cast gets ready to film the reunion

Margaret Josephs better get her ducks in a row because she’ll be in the hot seat during The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which is scheduled to tape on Thursday.

Margaret had a falling out with her former friend of over 20 years, Laura Lee Jensen, and since then, Laura has been making some damning claims against her.

While we won’t see Laura Lee on the show— despite her attempts to get cast—but her name has already come up this season.

Laura Lee is the one behind that major cheating scandal regarding Melissa Gorga that ended Melissa’s relationship with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Laura Lee contacted both the OG and her friend Jennifer Aydin, and when they met up with her, she gave them a lot of ammunition against Margaret.

She revealed that someone who worked for Margaret said he saw Melissa smooching a man in her car. Margaret then allegedly told Laura Lee, and she in turn spilled the beans to Teresa and Jennifer.

That rumor is about to play out on the show, and it has caused Melissa and Joe Gorga to sever ties with Teresa for good.

However, Laura Lee wasn’t done yet, she had a lot more secrets to spill.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs ex-BFF makes damning claims against her

Margaret’s former BFF was a guest on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and his co-host Kim D, and she told them other things that Margaret allegedly said about her castmates.

According to Laura Lee, Margaret might seem like a good friend to Melissa and Jackie Goldschneider, but that’s not the case at all.

“She would flat out tell me that she would go to Bravo executives and say, ‘Jackie’s weak, she’s emotional, she’s not cut out to be on this show,'” said Laura. “She told me she said it; these people know that it was said, so you know Jackie doesn’t want to believe it.”

She also claimed that Margaret started the cheating rumor about Jackie and Evan.

“She told me, I knew of it long before it was on the show,” shared Laura Lee.

Margaret Josephs’s former BFF says she’s a friend to no one

Laura Lee has been the talk of the town this season, and newbie Danielle Cabral seems to think there’s some truth to what she’s said.

After Teresa and Jennifer sat down with Laura Lee and heard everything Margaret allegedly said about her castmates, the women tried to warn Danielle.

They told the newbie to watch her back around the 56-year-old, and Danielle, in turn, tried to warn Rachel Fuda, but that backfired.

Danielle told Rachel that Margaret has an arsenal of information on all of them, but when word got back to Margaret, she was furious.

However, her ex-bestie seems to agree that she knows a lot about everyone and is just waiting for the right moment to drop the bomb.

“She’s not friends with anyone, she’s friends with herself. Loyal to one person only, herself,” Laura warned.

Meanwhile, we’re sure some of Laura Lee’s claims will be discussed at the reunion and we can’t wait to hear what Margaret has to say about all of this.

Check out Laura Lee Jensen’s chat on Behind the Velvet Rope below:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.