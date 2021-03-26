RHONJ: Is Evan Goldschneider cheating on Jackie or is this rumor made up?

Is RHONJ star Evan Goldschneider really cheating on his wife Jackie or are the allegations just a rumor? Pic credit: Instagram

The rumor that sparked a war between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Guidice has appeared to gain some validity.

According to The Sun, Margaret Josephs reportedly also heard gossip that Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating on his wife.

While riding in a car with Teresa, Dolores, and Frank Catania, Jennifer Aydin shared the information she learned from her husband Bill.

“Bill told me, boys night, when the rumor came up, Joe Benigno I guess said he heard the rumor too,” she said, adding that Margaret’s husband was aware of the gossip.

Jennifer claimed Margaret had likely heard the rumor, which would mean that she knows about it and is not coming clean with her information.

“I think Marg just feels really bad for Jackie and wants to stick by her,” Jennifer claimed.

Teresa feels vindicated

Teresa Giudice felt validated after Jennifer Aydin said another housewife had heard the cheating rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa stated after hearing Jennifer’s remarks that she felt vindicated for the initial remarks she made during Evan’s birthday party when she shared what she had learned about Jackie’s husband.

“See, now my story is now kind of validated, thank you!” she exclaimed.

Margaret later confronted the women about her involvement in the rumor during a weekend at the Jersey Shore.

“What are you trying to make my husband look bad for?” Margaret asked.

“I mean he said it!” Teresa said.

Margaret replied that her husband mixes his words all the time. “I know he didn’t hear that. There was no way he could hear the rumor because I never heard the rumor,” Margaret said. She claimed in a confessional that Joe learned of the rumor from Teresa.

Jackie has maintained her stance that her husband has not cheated on her. In an interview with People Magazine, she said that she is really proud of how she and Evan have handled the situation.

“You’ll see us work through all of that, and the way that we come out the other side,” she said. “I think that we handle it with such grace and such integrity, and we never go low.”

The RHONJ castmates remain divided over the blowup

Jackie and Teresa have been on the outs since Teresa asked her fellow cast members during the show’s Season 11 premiere if they had heard Evan “screws around” with other women when he goes to the gym.

This caused an epic blowup between the two women after Jackie used an analogy that referenced Teresa’s daughter Gia.

She compared repeating seemingly baseless cheating rumors to saying she “heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Jackie asked Teresa during their tense confrontation, “How is that not the same thing?”

During the cast’s girls’ trip to Lake George, which Jackie did not attend, castmates Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania admitted they understood why Jackie was so upset about the gossip Teresa repeated as it affected her marriage.

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa said that she was “100 percent wrong for bringing it up at the party.” She said that Teresa should have addressed Jackie privately regarding what she heard.

Melissa’s comments caused Teresa to become enraged and leave the room.

So far, the rumor that Evan Goldschneider has been cheating on Jackie is just that — a rumor. There has been no evidence to substantiate the claim, nor has Teresa Giudice revealed where she heard such a thing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.