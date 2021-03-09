RHONJ fans thrilled as Teresa Giudice reunites with Dina Manzo

Teresa Giudice at “Eternal Beauty” Red Carpet & Book Launch Celebration at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Pic credit: FSadou/AdMedia

Longtime fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were thrilled to find a photo of friends and former castmates Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo together. Teresa shared a current snap of the women in celebration of Dina’s March 7 birthday.

In an accompanying caption, Teresa made the following complimentary comments about Dina.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend who is one of the most beautiful women inside & out. She has the purest heart & soul, she gives selflessly to anyone in need and I’m so lucky to have her my life. I love seeing her so happy, she deserves it, this trip has been magical, once in a lifetime, thank you! Cheers to another revolution around the sun,” Teresa wrote.

In the photograph, the women stood barefoot on an outdoor boat deck.

Teresa wore a long-sleeved antique-looking cream-colored dress. The frock was decorated with layers of material that fell to just above her knees. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings, a thin bracelet and a thick ring studded with diamonds.

Dina leaned into her pal as they clinked champagne glasses. She modeled a colorful caftan that had a shirt which fell to the floor. Her blonde hair was swept away from her face revealing long, chandelier earrings.

Teresa and Dina have been friends for many years. Dina is a godmother to Teresa’s daughter, Audriana.

What has Dina been doing since her exit from RHONJ?

Dina Manzo was honored by pal Teresa Giudice with a sweet birthday post on Instagram. Pic credit: Instagram/Dina Manzo

Dina appeared on the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She went on to appears as a guest for Seasons 4 and 6 of the series.

In 2011, Dina hosted Dina’s Party on HGTV. That series lasted for two seasons on the home improvement channel. Four years later, she starred on one season of Manzo’d With Children. Dina divorced husband Tommy Manzo one year later.

She subsequently moved to Los Angeles and wed Dave Cantin in June, 2017.

She and Teresa have maintained their close friendship even though they live on opposite coasts.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Teresa said of her friend, “You may live on the other side of the country but that doesn’t put any distance in our bond. I love you my soul sister.”

Will Dina ever return to the hit Bravo series?

Dina Manzo smiles with Teresa Giudice who visited her in California. Pic credit: Instagram/Dina Manzo

The chances of Dina ever returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey are slim.

“It wasn’t what I thought I was getting myself into, and I realized that.” Manzo explained to Fox 411 in 2016.

“I’m kind of the person that if it’s not comfortable and it doesn’t fit who I am, I walk. You have to be happy and if it doesn’t sit well with your soul, you have to listen to that.”

Dina was most recently in the news for defending Teresa’s daughter Gia in February against a statement made by Jackie Goldschneider. Teresa accused Jackie’s husband of cheating on her. In response, Jackie compared the false rumor to saying Gia used cocaine at parties.

Dina reposted a statement to her Instagram story released by Guidice business manager Karianne Fischbach that defended Gia. She added her own commentary, per Page Six, which read, “I did NOT watch, but I totally agree. A grown woman should not use that analogy about a minor EVER, especially about our beautiful Gia Giudice. Jackie needs to make a public apology immediately.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.