RHONJ: Melissa Gorga pushes back against divorce rumors


Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa isn’t letting those RHONJ divorce rumors get in the way of her marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has clapped back at those who believe her marriage to husband Joe is on the skids.

She recently shared a new photo of her entire family, including Joe and their three children, on Instagram. The happy snap generated over 60,000 likes thus far and the appreciation of fans who adore the couple.

Melissa wrote in the pic’s caption that the image was taken during brunch. The family enjoyed a meal together at the restaurant Willow and Whisk, located in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

Melissa and her brood which includes daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey sat at a table with Joe as Melissa snapped a group photograph.

The reality television star looked like a teenager in the image. Her hair was brushed back into a chignon and she wore large hoop earrings and a jean jacket over a black shirt. The remainder of her family wore hoodies in varying colors with different logos atop them.

Joe sat across from his wife and smiled for the camera.

In the caption, Melissa wrote, “Brunching with my favs❤️”

It stands to reason that if she was really having trouble in her marriage, she probably wouldn’t include Joe Gorga among her “favs.”

Melissa admitted her marriage had difficulties

The reality television star admitted during the March 3 episode of Season 11 of the series that she had trust issues with her husband.

E! News reported that during a girls’ trip to Lake George, Melissa admitted how she felt to her female co-stars and Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice.

Her remarks came in response to Dolores Catania’s statement in which she revealed there was a time in her life where she couldn’t leave her men because she was afraid they would cheat on her if she was gone.

Melissa admitted, “That’s me, I’m like that still. He puts the fear of God in you. He’s like, ‘So you’re gonna go with your friends? OK, I’m gonna go out too.’ And it makes it so uneasy for me.”

“He gets jealous,” she said.

She set the record straight about the couple’s current situation

In an interview with Page Six, Melissa set the record straight on the state of her marriage. She was at the center of cheating rumors in a trailer for the show’s latest season seen below. She told the news outlet that her marriage is currently “good,” and admitted that she and her husband had difficulties in the past.

“Listen, I’m not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like year-and-a-half, and I would say it started right before the pandemic,” Melissa said.

 “I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him. I hate that. It shouldn’t be a struggle and it really is. And we really go through it and we’re very raw and real and honest with it. So you’re going to have to see how that all unfolds. But it’s very real for us,” she shared.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


