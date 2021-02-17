Joe Giudice throws shade at Melissa Gorga, accuses her of fake storylines

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey husband, Joe Giudice, slams Melissa Gorga accusing her of faking storylines for the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, has thrown Melissa Gorga under the bus with accusations that she’s faking storylines for the show.

With the Season 11 premiere just a few days away, it’s not surprising that Joe was more than willing to share his opinions about the situation, even if he is living across the ocean in Italy.

During promotional interviews for the upcoming season, Melissa has been open about her troubles with her husband, Joe Gorga. However, according to Joe, Melissa’s upcoming storyline about marital problems is made up and completely false.

Speaking to Celebuzz, Joe throws in his two cents on the matter and isn’t shy in calling out his view of Melissa and Joe’s marriage and her potential beef with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Joe says Melissa’s storyline is ‘fake’ and she is ‘pretending to have problems’

During his exclusive chat with Celebuzz, Joe says that Melissa’s marriage is fine and she and Joe Gorga aren’t having marital problems despite her claims.

“Melissa needs to defend herself from her fake storylines and pretending to have problems with her husband,” Joe said. “The only problem they have is they destroy other people’s families!”

Joe carried on to say, “Melissa and Joe should be happy for Teresa, not destroy another relationship. She is a single mother. Shame on them. Now that I’m not there, she’s going after [another] to stay relevant.”

But that wasn’t all, Joe continued to say that Melissa and Joe “destroyed” his relationship with Teresa.

“Melissa and Joe make up storylines. They destroyed our relationship,” he stated. “They should be happy for their sister instead of trying to destroy her. It’s a shame as Teresa is a single mom.”

Melissa claims she’s ‘done’ defending Teresa

Melissa had her own opinions to share regarding her relationship with Teresa. During a chat with Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, Melissa opened up about her relationship with Teresa.

“I’m going to be very honest right now. You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t and I’m going to don’t from now on. I am done,” she said.

In promotional trailers for the upcoming season, Melissa is seen screaming at Teresa when it seems that Teresa is accusing Melissa of not being there for her- again.

Although fans will have to find out just how this RHONJ drama goes down, if it’s true that Teresa came after Melissa for not supporting her the “right” way, then it’s not surprising that Melissa would say she’s done.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.