Melissa Gorga says RHONJ fans will see a rough point in her marriage to Joe Gorga in upcoming season

Melissa and Joe Gorga are struggling to salvage their marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga reveals that her marriage to Joe Gorga is suffering, and their struggles will be featured on the show.

Melissa tells Us Weekly that this season will be unlike any other for them. Viewers will get a raw, in-depth look into their marriage struggles.

“This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I,” she reveals. “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s not easy. We’re struggling,” she adds. “I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today but we were struggling and we show it.”

However, she does give herself and Joe props for how many good years they’ve had despite having their lives exposed on reality TV.

Why Melissa says her marriage is suffering

She admits that her new-found sense of independence has been difficult for Joe. Additionally, being on reality TV has had a negative impact on their marriage. She explains that his envy has increased over the years.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage,” she explains. “I’m growing. So it’s either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

Read More All of the Real Housewives cities, ranked

She explains that when she met Joe, she was working three jobs but she gave them up to raise her family. She hopes Joe remembers that the hard-working woman was the woman he fell in love with.

The RHONJ trailer teases cheating rumors

The RHONJ Season 11 trailer implies that Melissa’s developing career and independence may not be the only aspects putting a strain on their marriage.

The beginning of the trailer discusses cheating and Melissa’s comments have raised some eyebrows.

While cheating rumors surrounding Jackie’s husband have seemingly taken center stage, Jackie’s family isn’t the only one with rumors swirling.

She claims that everything is not what it seems when it comes to her seemingly perfect marriage and that “it was all a dream ’til it wasn’t.”

Additionally, Teresa brings up cheating rumors involving her sister-in-law.

“Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” Teresa tells someone on the phone. “They’ve been texting all day.”

The trailer also shows the scenes that Melissa has been teasing some struggling and fighting for their marriage.

Viewers will have to tune in Wednesday to see how Melissa and Joe are really doing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.