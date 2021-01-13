Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 trailer: Cheating rumors cause cast division

The trailer for Real Housewives of New Jersey dropped and, as promised, it is packed with explosive drama.

PEOPLE was the first to share the trailer for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on February 17.

One of the first things viewers will notice from the trailer is that infidelity will be a big theme this season. The trailer starts out as a montage of the RHONJ couples kissing.

“Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside,” says RHONJ star Margaret Josephs.

Melissa Gorga adds, “But guess what? Things aren’t always what they seem.”

“Anyone can be a cheater,” says Dolores Catania.

“It was all a dream until it wasn’t,” Melissa yells out in a clip as she walks away.

“No one really knows what goes on behind closed doors,” Margaret adds.

Jackie Goldschneider appears to be at least one of the victims of these cheating rumors.

“Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?” Teresa tells Margaret as the camera pans to Jackie’s husband.

“I need you to admit this was a lie,” Jackie yells to Teresa in another scene.

Melissa appears to be the subject of another cheating storyline. However, the RHONJ cast members think that Melissa might be the guilty one.

The trailer shows that Melissa and Joe are certainly at odds about something.

“I’m telling you, your brother’s going through something,” Dolores informs Teresa.

“You gonna wait for your husband?” Joe asks Melissa as she storms off.

“No!” Melissa screams back.

Melissa’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, insinuates that Melissa has been talking to another man.

“Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” Teresa tells someone on the phone. “They’ve been texting all day.”

“Be careful what you say, because I’ll never talk to you again,” Joe Gorga threatens his wife in a separate scene.

Teresa’s new relationship

Teresa appears to be one of the only RHONJ Housewives in a blissful relationship.

The trailer indicates that her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, will be featured this season.

She started filming as a single woman, but fans will get to see how she and Luis meet and the other women’s first impressions.

Based on the trailer, they seem to approve of her new hunk. However, this doesn’t mean that Teresa has escaped any drama this season.

Later on in the trailer, Teresa feuds with Melissa and Joe Gorga over her ex-husband Joe, and the altercation has Joe fuming.

Jennifer’s drinking issues

The trailer also covers what has become a common theme lately in the Real Housewives franchise– alcohol.

Margaret notes that Jennifer Aydin seems to need to be constantly drunk. As Margaret points this out, the trailer cuts to scenes of Jennifer getting sloppily drunk.

Jackie, one of Jennifer’s notorious enemies, claims it’s because Jennifer needs to numb herself from the problems in her life.

It seems that it will also be an explosive season for Dolores. The trailer shows Dolores having intense anxiety and lashing out at the cast in a fit of rage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres on February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.