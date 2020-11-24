Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has publicly shared an update on her new relationship for the first time.

During Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen that she wants to take her relationship as slowly as her divorce process is going.

“Well, it’s fairly new as I told you, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she explained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then expressed her frustrations over the divorce process.

“I’m still waiting on the date from the courts. All the paperwork is all done; we’re just waiting for a court date and because of COVID[-19], it’s taking forever,” she said.

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s split

Teresa and Joe officially announced their separation in December 2019 as Joe was being deported to Italy.

The two share four daughters named Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (14), and Audriana (11).

Read More Joe Giudice gets chest tattoo in honor of daughters

Viewers watched their marriage fall apart as Teresa and Joe both had to separately endure jail time after Joe was charged with fraud.

Joe then had to spend time at ICE, which tore the couple further apart. Fans watched as Teresa described volatile phone conversations that she would have with Joe while he was detained.

Viewers were not surprised when the couple announced their separation.

Their divorce was finalized almost a year later, officially ending their 20-year marriage.

The couple also sold their home in Towaco, New Jersey, where Teresa had been living with their four daughters.

Who is Teresa’s new boyfriend?

Teresa is now dating an entrepreneur named Luis “Louie” Ruelas. He owns a tech company called Digital Media Solutions.

The 46-year-old is two years younger than Teresa and has two sons with his ex-wife Marisa DiMartino to balance out Teresa’s four daughters. He resides in New Jersey, so distance is no problem for the couple.

The two were spotted attending a sporting event together where Louie had his arm wrapped around Teresa’s hip.

On November 9, Teresa confirmed that the man she was spotted with is her boyfriend.

Joe approves of her new boyfriend and is happy that she has a “hot” new man.

According to a source who spoke with In Touch, her daughters have all met their mom’s new man and are happy for her.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.