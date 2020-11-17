The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a new boyfriend, and her daughters have their own feelings about the new relationship.

A source close to the family told In Touch that Teresa’s daughters are happy that their mom is happy in her new relationship with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source explained about Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (14), and Audriana (11).

Teresa has brought Louie into the girls’ lives, and the source revealed what they think of their mom’s new man.

“They’ve all met Louie and they like him,” the source added.

However, Teresa reportedly waited a bit of time before introducing her daughters to Louie. The couple had reportedly started seeing each other before the divorce was finalized – she waited until after it was official to tell her daughters.

“Out of respect for her girls and Joe, she waited until her divorce was final to say anything,” the source explained.

How the other people in Teresa’s life feel about Louie

Most of the people in Teresa’s life seem to approve of her new man.

Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice is happy for her. He told TMZ that he’s, “happy Teresa’s got a hot new boyfriend.”

He recently spoke with E! News and said that he wouldn’t be upset if Teresa found a new relationship.

“What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” he told the outlet. “That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Melissa Gorga addressed her sister-in-law’s new relationship during an Instagram live video.

One fan asked her how Teresa was doing.

“Teresa’s good,” responded Melissa while she laughed approvingly. “She’s got her little boyfriend…She’s good.”

Louie’s ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino even weighed in positively on the relationship.

“I’m really happy for Teresa and Luis. I’m happy for him,” she told In Touch. “Luis is actually the father of my children, and he’s a really good person.”

How Teresa’s relationship leaked

Teresa didn’t intend for her relationship to be revealed when it was.

Pictures were circulating of Teresa attending a sports game with a mystery man. The man had his arm wrapped around her hips.

Teresa later confirmed that the man in the picture was her boyfriend on a Facebook post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.