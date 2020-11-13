Who is Luis Ruelas? Here’s what we know about Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend

Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey has been through a lot over the last few years.

She did a stint behind bars, shortly followed by her ex-husband Joe Giudice who also served time and then was deported to Italy. Teresa’s problems came to a head when she and Joe finally called it quits and filed for divorce.

Following the divorce, Joe announced in an interview on the Wendy Williams show last month that he started seeing a lawyer. He said, “We have been seeing each other…I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

Teresa was happy for her ex-husband and seemed supportive of his decision to move on. Now it looks like she’s done the same.

According to US Weekly, Teresa posted a photo with her new beau at a football game over the weekend with the caption, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.”

Teresa has finally started the next chapter of her life with her new man.

Who is Luis Ruelas?

Teresa’s new boyfriend Luis Ruelas is a 46-year-old entrepreneur from New Jersey who started his first business at just 19-years-old. He owns a global ad tech company called Digital Media Solutions.

Through his company, Luis has raised thousands of dollars for children in need. He has two boys, and one of them has Autism.

Because of his son’s condition, he goes above and beyond to advocate for other children with similar needs.

Like Teresa, Luis is also divorced.

Luis’ ex-wife reacts

Luis’ marriage to ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino ended recently. Marisa told In Touch that she is happy for Teresa and her ex-husband.

Marissa described the reason their marriage fell apart and said, “In general, we got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart. As normal things happen. We’re very good with each other, and that’s basically it.”

She wished Teresa and Luis well in their new relationship and said, “I’m really happy for Teresa and Luis. I’m happy for him.”

Even Joe shared support for the couple and admitted it would be foolish not to be happy for his ex-wife.

He said, “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever? That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Now that Teresa is finally starting over, fans will have to wait to learn more about her relationship and see if it plays out as part of the new season of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.