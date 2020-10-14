Teresa Giudice reacts to ex-husband Joe’s revelation that he is dating a lawyer

Teresa Giudice, star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, is reacting to ex-husband Joe’s revelation that he is dating a lawyer; and she appears to be supportive.

According to a source at HollywoodLife, “Teresa is really happy for Joe that he’s moving on with his life”.

Joe announced in an interview on the Wendy Williams show last Friday that he started seeing a lawyer. He stated, “We have been seeing each other…I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together”.

The news comes following Teresa and Joe’s divorce, which was finalized on September 2, several months after they made the decision to officially go their separate ways.

Teresa and Joe’s relationship

Teresa and Joe married in October 1999 and have four daughters together, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11.

While the couple was married for 20 years, they faced their fair share of turmoil.

RHONJ fans can recall an infamous episode back in 2012 when Joe was seen leaving the dinner table at a 50th birthday celebration for costar Caroline Manzo. In the episode, Joe was heard answering the phone saying “Hi, baby.” When Teresa came to find him, he was heard saying, “Here comes my b**** wife.”

Although rumors and allegations of infidelity ran rampant, Teresa continued to support her husband and stay by his side.

In 2014, Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud. As a result, Teresa spent 11 months in federal prison, and Joe served 41 months. With the children’s well being in mind, the judge allowed the couple to space out their time behind bars so that one of them could be home. Teresa served her time first, shortly followed by Joe.

Joe Giudice gets deported

When Joe was released from prison in March 2019, he was immediately transferred to ICE custody because he is not a United States citizen. Joe was forced to move back to Italy in October 2019 while his deportation appeal was being processed.

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans watched as Teresa and her daughters struggled with the significant emotional toll of not having Joe around.

On Season 10 of RHONJ, Teresa and her girls visited Joe in Italy. While there, Teresa and Joe were friendly, but stayed in separate beds, signaling that their relationship may not have been able to withstand the stress of being apart.

At the RHONJ Season 10 reunion, Teresa explained, “I was not unhappy…we had a great marriage.”

Despite now being divorced, the couple continues to be supportive of one another through social media posts and remain focused on raising their daughters.

As Joe begins moving on and dating other women, it is unclear whether or not Teresa is officially seeing anyone special.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.