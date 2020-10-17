RHONJ spoilers claim Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider feud over cheating allegations in Season 11  

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is back to her old ways following her split from husband Joe Giudice.

This time the raven-haired beauty starts a beef with co-star Jackie Goldschneider by saying that her husband, investment banker Evan Goldschneider, cheated on her. The ladies were having an argument when Giudice made the comment.

It seems that the women’s feuding even stopped production of the show due to Jackie‘s refusal to continue filming with the ladies. She also refused to go on the cast trip to Lake George in New York.

According to RHONJ star Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania, all of the other women sided with Teresa over Jackie, which caused production to temporarily stop filming.

Filming was also halted due to the coronavirus, leading to some of the footage being filmed over the summer instead of the colder months, which is when the show is usually filmed.

“Jackie refused to film because she was so upset that the women would all side with Teresa over everything. She was over the drama of people always siding with Teresa no matter what and not having their own voice or opinion,” said Frank.

The season of Jackie

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga was the only Housewife to stay neutral during the feud between the ladies, according to Dolores. He also revealed that production was extended because of all the drama between Jackie and Teresa. “This season will be the season of Jackie,” said Frank.

Season 11 isn’t the first season where the two reality stars haven’t gotten along. Goldschneider rubbed Giudice the wrong way during season 9 when she brought up Joe Giudice and the couple’s legal troubles.

Teresa was insisting that Gorga should control her husband when Jackie says, ““I’m sorry. With all due respect, do you really feel like your husband would be in jail right now if you could control what he did?”

Giudice says later in her confessional, “How dare she throw it in my face that my husband’s away. Who the f–k does this bitch think she is?”

The first feud between the ladies resulted in rumors that Jackie was fired from the show, but the rumors turned out to be incorrect.

The women initially tried to squash their beef, but things escalated after Jackie through a dig at Teresa and Teresa snapped. The drama caused Goldschneider to unfollow Giudice on Instagram, although it seems the ladies have since made up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.