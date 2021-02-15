Melissa Gorga felt torn in the drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga dishes on being caught between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to premiere in less than a week, and if history is any indication of how the season will go, there will be plenty of drama right from the beginning.

One of the most anticipated fights is the conflict between OG Housewife Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

Trailers for the new season indicate that Teresa and Jackie engage in a screaming match when Teresa questions rumors that Jackie’s husband is sleeping with other women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Naturally, Jackie is devastated by these rumors and is seen screaming at Teresa. Of course, fans will have to tune into the season for full context and any fallout of the fight.

During a chat with Wendy on the Wendy Williams Show, Melissa dishes how tough it was for her to be caught in the middle between her sister-in-law and dear friend.

Melissa insinuates Teresa should have read the room before talking about Jackie’s marriage

Wendy is known for not holding back when asking guests uncomfortable questions. Luckily, Melissa was willing to discuss the tough spot she was put in during Teresa’s fight with Jackie.

“Teresa says that Jackie’s husband is cheating. Now, I don’t know that much about Jackie but what do you say?” Wendy asked.

“Wow. I say read the room. So, I mean it’s a little, it’s a little, where Teresa — which is the first episode — goes out and says that she hears this rumor is what’s a little shocking,” Melissa responded.

Melissa says the conflict between Teresa and Jackie was ‘rough’

“It’s just how she lets it go and what she says. And like I said, This whole season is very relationships [focused], so it’s rough for me,” Melissa admitted.

She continued, “Because Jackie and Teresa…obviously Teresa’s my sister-in-law, Jackie’s a very good friend of mine. I think she’s so sweet, she’s a great person.

“And it’s rough because it’s like, I need to tell them when they’re wrong, and they both get offended easily over it. So, it’s like, it’s rough. I feel torn sometimes between my sister-in-law and my very good friend.”

“I’m always, like, put right in the middle,” she concluded. “I have my own problems. I have my own problems over here.”

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.