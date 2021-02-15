Jackie Goldschneider explains the ‘dramatic’ reason she stopped filming during Season 11 of RHONJ

Jackie Goldschneider took a break from filming Season 11 of RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres in just a few days, and it’s gearing up to be a good one.

We’ve seen a few snippets of what to expect from the women this, and let’s just say there will be some explosive moments on the show.

The simmering drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about feuds of the season.

Cast member Dolores Catania already teased that the two women’s fight will go down in RHONJ history.

Jackie is sharing some more insight into what went down between her and Teresa. As a matter of fact, things got so bad that the mom-of-four even stopped filming the show.

She recently explained why.

Jackie Goldschneider stopped filming during Season 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has never been one to bite her tongue. She had no issues facing off with OG Teresa Giudice during her first season on the show.

The two women have not resolved their differences since then, but this latest drama may have pushed Jackie over the edge.

In an exclusive interview with LIT Entertainment News, the 44-year-old explained why she needed to take a break from filming.

“These shows are about our real lives, right? I have a situation that I’ve never been in before in my entire life; something very dramatic and very trying,” explained Jackie.

She continued, “If you had an explosive fight with another woman, would you go on vacation with her the next day?”

“So I had to step back a little bit because that was authentic to me, and that’s what I would do in my real life, and the show is about my real life.”

Jackie Goldschneider needed to evaluate being among the group

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to explain her hiatus from filming.

“So yes, I took a step back and I had to evaluate, based on what was going on, whether this was the place for me anymore,” shared Jackie.

“And it’s really interesting to see how me and my husband together made the decision whether or not to come back, and really the way that we got through everything.”

The New Jersey Housewife continued, “So yes, I did have to take a minute and just be with my family and evaluate whether this group of women was for me anymore.”

Are you excited to see how the drama will play out between Jackie and Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.