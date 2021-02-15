Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Jackie Goldschneider explains the ‘dramatic’ reason she stopped filming during Season 11 of RHONJ


RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider explains why she need a break from filming the show
Jackie Goldschneider took a break from filming Season 11 of RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres in just a few days, and it’s gearing up to be a good one.

We’ve seen a few snippets of what to expect from the women this, and let’s just say there will be some explosive moments on the show.

The simmering drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about feuds of the season.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Cast member Dolores Catania already teased that the two women’s fight will go down in RHONJ history.

monsterscriticsreality

146 120

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

That’s it. That’s the meme you guys.
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé ...

View

Feb 15

0 0
Open
That’s it. That’s the meme you guys. . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall

That’s it. That’s the meme you guys.
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#BelowDeck’s Josiah Carter teases he was Elizabeth Frankini’s replacement after she was fired. ...

View

Feb 15

4 0
Open
#BelowDeck’s Josiah Carter teases he was Elizabeth Frankini’s replacement after she was fired. Details of how Josiah has fans buzzing at link in the bio. ⛵️ (📸Pic credit: Bravo) . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht

#BelowDeck’s Josiah Carter teases he was Elizabeth Frankini’s replacement after she was fired. Details of how Josiah has fans buzzing at link in the bio. ⛵️
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #belowdeck #josiahcarter #belowdeckmediterranean #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #bravotv #bravonetwork #andycohen #bravolebrities #captain #captainleerosbach #captainlee #katechastain #francescarubi #hannahferrier #captainsandy #captainsandyyawn #yachtlife #yacht ...

4 0

monsterscriticsreality

It’s fixable, Mike.
(Pic credit: TLC)
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé ...

View

Feb 15

16 2
Open
It’s fixable, Mike. (Pic credit: TLC) . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes

It’s fixable, Mike.
(Pic credit: TLC)
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

16 2

Jackie is sharing some more insight into what went down between her and Teresa. As a matter of fact, things got so bad that the mom-of-four even stopped filming the show.

She recently explained why.

Jackie Goldschneider stopped filming during Season 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has never been one to bite her tongue. She had no issues facing off with OG Teresa Giudice during her first season on the show.

The two women have not resolved their differences since then, but this latest drama may have pushed Jackie over the edge.

In an exclusive interview with LIT Entertainment News, the 44-year-old explained why she needed to take a break from filming.

“These shows are about our real lives, right? I have a situation that I’ve never been in before in my entire life; something very dramatic and very trying,” explained Jackie.

She continued, “If you had an explosive fight with another woman, would you go on vacation with her the next day?”

“So I had to step back a little bit because that was authentic to me, and that’s what I would do in my real life, and the show is about my real life.”

Jackie Goldschneider needed to evaluate being among the group

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to explain her hiatus from filming.

“So yes, I took a step back and I had to evaluate, based on what was going on, whether this was the place for me anymore,” shared Jackie.

“And it’s really interesting to see how me and my husband together made the decision whether or not to come back, and really the way that we got through everything.”

The New Jersey Housewife continued, “So yes, I did have to take a minute and just be with my family and evaluate whether this group of women was for me anymore.”

Are you excited to see how the drama will play out between Jackie and Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x