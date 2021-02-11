Dolores Catania says upcoming fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider will ‘go down in history’

Dolores teases drama between Teresa and Jackie for RHONJ Season 11. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania teases a monumental fight that goes down between her costars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

RHONJ has become famous for having some of the most explosive fights in the history of the Real Housewives franchise.

Teresa’s table-flipping feud with Danielle Staub will be always be remembered in infamy. Even the husbands have had some renowned fight like the physical altercation at baby Joey’s christening.

Teresa usually appears to be at the center of these fights so it’s no surprise that she’s involved with yet another one.

Dolores tells Us Weekly that this feud between Teresa and Jackie will definitely join the ranks of, if not surpass, these fights.

“This is a fight that’s going to go down in history,” Dolores tells the outlet. “And that’s not the only thing in this season. … I’ve never been so excited in five years, about a premiere or a season. … We showed up, like, we got more than we bargained for, more than we expected.”

Dolores even hints at her stance in the fight which appears to be about the affair rumors that Teresa has spread about Jackie’s husband.

“I know Teresa very well and I know what happened. It was in the back of her mind. It’s something that she had heard,” Dolores teases. “I believe she heard it. I don’t believe it’s true. I believe she heard it.”

Teresa implies that Jackie’s husband is cheating on her

During the RHONJ Season 11 trailer, viewers get a glimpse of the drama that’s to come between Teresa and Jackie.

The top of the trailer teases that there may be multiple cheating scandals that go down this season, and Jackie seems to be at the center of one of them.

The trailer captures Teresa spreading the cheating rumors during a party.

“Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?” Teresa tells Margaret as the camera pans to Jackie’s husband.

In another scene, Teresa and Jackie sit down for a serious talk. Perhaps this is even the feud that Dolores is referring to.

“I need you to admit this was a lie,” Jackie yells to Teresa.

The RHONJ Season 11 trailer promises drama

As Dolores has teased, this is just one of many dramatic storylines that have been featured in the RHONJ trailer.

Teresa also implies in the trailer that Melissa Gorga may be cheating on Joe Gorga. Viewers also see numerous fights between the couple.

However, Melissa and Joe join forces later on in the trailer in a feud against Teresa over what her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, has done to their family.

Meanwhile, the trailer also teases that Jennifer Aydin might be dealing with a drinking problem.

Real Housewives fans better buckle up and brace themselves because RHONJ Season 11 is coming in less than a week!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.