Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice was trying to push her out of the group. Pic credit:Bravo

The ongoing drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider is still a hot topic among Real Housewives of New Jersey fans. The first episode of the season started with a dispute between the two women that is still unresolved.

Jackie decided to skip the cast trip with the group to avoid another confrontation. This means we will have to wait a little longer to see her hash things out with the OG.

But, Jackie recently delved a little deeper into the argument with Teresa during a podcast chat and she revealed that her fight with the 48-year-old was a lot deeper than we thought.

As a matter of fact, Jackie thinks that Teresa’s main goal was to push her out of their friend group.

Was Teresa Giudice trying to push Jackie Goldschneider out of the group?

During an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about the show.

And since the most talked-about moment of Season 11 involved Jackie’s faceoff with Teresa, it was a major topic of conversation. And during the chat, the mom-of-four explained how being analytical didn’t quite work in that situation.

“The reason I lost my s**t in that scene is because we had actually been sitting on that couch for a long time, where I was trying to calmly reason with her,” confessed Jackie. “And I like calmly reasoning with people because I feel like ninety-nine percent of the time you can get to where you need to be, by doing that.”

She continued, “I also don’t like to be that person who screams and yells and like storms out, that’s not who I am. “

However, Jackie explained that she made the analogy about Gia after being pushed by Teresa.

“She had really pushed me in a way where I sensed that it was less about the show and it was more personal,” shared Jackie.

The RHONJ star continued, “And at that point, she just wanted to really embarrass me and really almost like push me out of the group, you know. It was personal.”

Jackie Goldschneider does not believe the cheating rumor

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about the rumor that started it all.

But the 44-year-old made it very clear that she did not believe for a second that her husband was cheating with women at the gym— as Teresa claimed.

“I mean the irony is that Evan goes to such a small gym that’s right around the corner from our house, and it’s like the last place that he could conceal any bad behavior,” noted Jackie. “So it’s just, watching it back, I was just revolted.”

Furthermore, “We’re like really, really in love, even after 17 years. We’re so in tune with each other,” added, the New Jersey Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.