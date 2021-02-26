Even Gia Giudice thinks Teresa owes Jackie Goldschneider an apology for spreading cheating rumor

Gia Giudice doesn’t have time for her mom’s drama with co-star Jackie Goldschneider and tells her she should apologize. Pic credit: Bravo and @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter, Gia Giudice, doesn’t have time for mom Teresa’s drama with co-star Jackie Goldschneider. After Jackie made a controversial analogy comparing the heinous rumor Teresa spread about her husband, Evan, to Gia doing drugs at parties, the two women have been engaged in a massive feud.

Season 11 has just begun, and it started with a bang. At Evan’s 46th birthday party, Teresa thought it would be appropriate to spread rumors that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her while he’s at the gym. Naturally, once Jackie caught wind that Teresa was spreading these rumors, she reached out to talk about it.

What ensued was a blow up fight between Jackie and the mom-of-four that lead to Teresa walking out while screaming obscenities at Jackie.

Now, Teresa’s daughter is weighing in on the fight and tells Teresa that she also owes Jackie an apology for the part that she played in starting the drama to begin with.

Gia tells Teresa she should apologize to Jackie

In the latest episode of the show, Teresa and the other RHONJ ladies traveled to Lake George for a girls’ trip. And after all the drama that went down during their fight, Jackie opted to stay behind and not travel with her co-stars.

During dinner, after the ladies had settled in, Teresa took the opportunity to tell her fellow Housewives why she was so upset with Jackie.

But it didn’t end there. Teresa then shared that during a phone conversation with her daughter, Gia suggested that Teresa should apologize to Jackie for the part she played.

“You’re upset because she said something about me,” Gia explained. “She’s upset because you said something about her marriage. Not for nothing, [but] if you went about it in a s***ty way that upset her, then you should apologize because I’m sure you weren’t happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad. If you upset her, say sorry.”

The RHONJ ladies agree with Gia, encourage Teresa to apologize

Teresa’s co-stars agreed with Gia and encouraged her to consider taking Gia’s advice.

When Margaret Josephs then went to give more advice about what Teresa could say when she calls Jackie to apologize, Teresa abruptly cut her off saying, “IF I call her,” to remind her that she hasn’t made up her mind about whether or not she’ll own up and take responsibility for spreading the rumor.

Fans will have to tune in to further episodes to see how their feud plays out and if Teresa ultimately decides to follow Gia’s advice. However, knowing Teresa, she may allow her pride to keep her from reaching out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.