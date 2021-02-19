Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
RHONJ cast weigh in on Jackie Goldschneider bringing up Teresa Giudice’s daughter during argument


RHONJ cast chime in on Jackie Goldschneider brining up Teresa Giudice's daughter
RHONJ cast comment on Jackie Goldschneider’s feud with Teresa. Pic credit:Bravo

The dramatic turn of events during the premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has everyone talking.

Season 11 has only just started and it has already given us more drama than we could have imagined.

It all kicked off during a birthday party for Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan— after Teresa Giudice decided to spread a rumor that he was cheating on Jackie.

However, the OG had no proof of the allegations and didn’t even remember who had told her.

When Jackie confronted her RHONJ costar, she tried to make a point and used Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia to do so.

As an analogy, the 44-year-old remarked that she had heard a rumor that Gia had done drugs.

However, Teresa grew furious at the mere mention of her daughter’s name.

And while some fans were just as outraged, others felt that Jackie was simply trying to prove a point.

Now, some of the New Jersey Housewives are chiming in.

RHONJ cast give their views on Gia’s name being mentioned

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are left divided on the drama that kicked off during the first episode of Season 11.

Some people felt that Jackie went too far in bringing Gia’s name into the mix.

However, other fans felt that the mom-of-four was well in her right to do so after Teresa decided to spread the rumor about her husband.

But do the other Housewives agree with what Jackie did?

The RHONJ cast recently had a chat with Us Weekly and shared their views on the situation.

Jennifer Aydin, opined that mentioning Gia during the confrontation was a low blow.

“That was extremely below the belt,” remarked Jennifer. “And again, know your audience.”

She continued, “You’re saying this to Teresa okay…let’s just be thankful that there was no table in front of her okay. So what did you think you were gonna get?”

Melissa Gorga thinks Jackie Goldschneider crossed a line

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga also shared her opinion about Jackie’s actions during the faceoff.

The brunette beauty thinks her castmate crossed a line when she brought up Gia in the argument.

“I think that it was a terrible bring-in, you know,” remarked Melissa.

“Like it’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in. So yeah, I feel like…I never wanna bring a child or even if they’re 18, however old they are…all of our kids to me are always off-limits,” she added.

Margaret Josephs also shared her views on the situation between her two friends.

“I think Jackie made an analogy, that Teresa didn’t realize was an analogy,” noted the 53-year-old. “And I think when anybody brings up your child you automatically go on autopilot.”

The New Jersey Housewife added, “In hindsight, it wasn’t the best analogy and you know, you can’t really bring up people’s children.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

