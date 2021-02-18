Margaret Josephs was a ‘nervous wreck’ during confrontation between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider on RHONJ

Margaret Josephs dishes on faceoff between two of her castmates. Pic credit:Bravo

One thing about the Real Housewives of New Jersey is that they’re going to give you drama from beginning to end.

And that’s exactly what happened during the Season 11 premiere last night.

The much-talked-about fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider played out during the first episode, and it was certainly one for the books.

When Teresa decided to spread a rumor about Jackie’s husband cheating on her, it started a firestorm.

So the women decided to hash things out during a chat at Margaret Josephs’ home.

Now, Margaret is dishing about the heated faceoff between her two castmates that had her feeling like a “nervous wreck.”

Margaret Josephs talks faceoff between Jackie and Teresa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was front and center during the confrontation between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice.

And in a recent chat with Danny Pellegrino, she talked about the drama that kicked off in the first five minutes of the season premiere.

Once Jackie caught wind of the rumor Teresa was spreading, she and Teresa decided to meet on common ground, which just so happened to be Margaret’s home.

While she didn’t join Teresa and Jackie as they tried to hash things out, Margaret was in hearing distance of their conversation.

And the 53-year-old could easily tell that things were not going well for the women.

“I was at my house. I was at a construction, I was wearing sweatpants. I was hoping that things were gonna get better,” noted Margaret.

“I was a nervous wreck,” continued the RHONJ star. “You could see that I was a nervous wreck. So I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop. But like they’re big girls, everybody could, you know, make up, and I was nervous.”

“Truthfully I was nervous. I was spying and nervous. I felt like I was in high school,” added Margaret.

Margaret gives her take on Jackie Goldschneider’s comment about Gia

During her interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star commented on where things went left between Teresa and Jackie.

Once Jackie decided to throw Gia’s name in the mix, all bets were off.

However, Margaret doesn’t think Jackie meant any harm in her analogy.

“Where anybody talks about kids it goes very rough,” noted Margaret. “But I know she wasn’t saying what she was saying… we’re gonna see.”

The RHONJ star continued, “But I know she didn’t mean that. I know Jackie.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.