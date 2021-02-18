Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jacki Goldschneider explains why she does not regret bringing up Teresa’s daughter during their fight


RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider admits that she doesn’t regret bringing up Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia, in their fight. Pic credit: Bravo

The upcoming Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in franchise history. And according to the RHONJ ladies, one of the season’s most monumental fights takes place between OG Housewife Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

The trailers indicate that the conflict begins when Teresa begins whispering rumors she’s heard about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, that he’s been messing around on her.

Naturally, Jackie loses her mind and temper as she’s seen screaming at Teresa after she catches wind that Teresa is repeating horrible rumors about her husband.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Jackie talks about the conflict and reveals if she regrets bringing Teresa’s daughter, Gia, into the fight.

Does Jackie regret bringing Gia into the mix?

During her chat, Jackie reflected on her fight with Teresa. She explains that while she doesn’t generally fly off the handle, the fact that Teresa was hell-bent on misunderstanding her frustrations was enough for her to lose her cool.

In the midst of their fight, Jackie makes an analogy about Teresa’s daughter, Gia, in an attempt to get the mom-of-four to understand the pain that she inflicted on Jackie by spreading rumors about her husband.

Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi asked, “Did you regret bringing up Gia in that conversation?”

Jackie was clearly not feeding into the notion that she had anything to apologize for. She explains that the only reason she brought Gia up in the first place was to give Teresa an example.

Jackie says bringing Gia up in fight with Teresa was just an ‘analogy’

“No. Because I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy. And I think that, like, almost everyone will see that that’s an analogy. And, the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. Like when you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts.

“You know so I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone,” she concluded.

Every new season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey brings serious drama to the table. However, it seems that the upcoming season will give every other season a run for their money.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

