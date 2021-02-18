RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider thinks Teresa Giudice made up the rumor about her husband’s alleged affair

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider doesn’t believe that anyone told Teresa Giudice that her husband was having an affair. She thinks Teresa made up the rumor herself. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Season 11 is gearing up to be one of the most dramatic season’s in the show’s history. And, as usual, the OG RHONJ Housewife Teresa Giudice is at the center of what’s rumored to be the season’s biggest fight.

Teresa’s target this season seems to be Jackie Goldschneider. The apparent conflict begins when Teresa starts sharing rumors that Jackie’s husband, Evan, has been unfaithful to her. Although she doesn’t mention how she learned about the rumor, or where she heard it from for that matter, it was enough of a problem that it threw Jackie into a screaming rage.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jackie admitted that she doesn’t believe that anyone actually started the rumor about her husband. In fact, she thinks Teresa came up with the rumor herself.

Jackie says she argues ‘logically’

Jackie chatted with Us Weekly’s correspondent Christina Garibaldi about the massive blow out fight between herself and Teresa and said she didn’t expect it to go down the way it did.

“Obviously, in the first episode, we see you and Teresa kind of come head to head at Margaret [Joseph]’s house. Did you think when you were having that confrontation that it was gonna blow up to the way that it did?” Christina asked.

Jackie admitted that the conversation didn’t go the way she had hoped.

“So, I handle everything a lot calmer level than other people. I don’t scream and yell. I don’t throw things. I’m not that type of person,” she shared. “I like to argue logically. And I thought that, okay, she did a terrible thing but I’m gonna give her a chance to make it right. And if given that opportunity, I think nine out of ten people would, sitting face to face with somebody, see how hurtful it was and then make it right.”

Jackie believes Teresa made up the rumor herself

Jackie then said that everyone knew that Teresa’s rumors about Evan were unfounded.

“We both that she has nothing. She doesn’t even know who told her. I mean, I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her a**,” Jackie said.

She continued, “But, I think that given the opportunity to just, you know, say face to face and on a public forum that, ‘I mean, I don’t know who told me. Like they didn’t have anything. They had no evidence.’ And she was just staunchly not doing that.”

“She was just hellbent on not doing that. So, I was really caught off guard because I expect the best from people. I really thought that she was going to make it right and then we’d all go to lake George the next day,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.