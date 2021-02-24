Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice came to her husband’s birthday party ‘to start trouble’

Jackie Goldschneider doesn’t think Teresa Giudice had good intentions. Pic credit:Bravo

The drama that kicked off between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice during the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere is still a hot topic.

The Season 11 premiere was well worth the wait, as Teresa and Jackie started a feud that has fans divided.

The season may have started with a celebration but things quickly turned sour when the OG repeated a rumor during a birthday celebration for Jackie’s husband.

According to Teresa, Evan has been cheating on his wife–but she refused to reveal the source of the allegation.

Teresa dished the juicy bit of information to the other women within earshot of Jackie’s friends and family.

Once Jackie caught wind of her RHONJ costar’s actions, she confronted her about it.

But now, Jackie is giving her opinion about the entire situation, and she thinks her Teresa came to the party just to stir up trouble.

Jackie Goldschneider thinks Teresa Giudice’s actions were premeditated

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and talk turned to the explosive season premiere.

After Teresa made the shocking revelation, she claimed that her purpose for making it public was to give Jackie a chance to shut it down.

However, Jackie is certainly not buying that!

“She didn’t tell me,” asserted Jackie. “She told every single person at the party aside from me, so that’s obviously nonsense.”

During her chat, the 44-year-old made it clear that Teresa’s revelation was a premeditated act.

“She came to the party without a gift, that’s No. 1,” noted Jackie “She was not there to celebrate my husband. She was there to start trouble.”

The RHONJ star continued, “So no, I don’t believe that it wasn’t premeditated. She knew what she was doing.”

RHONJ cast tried to shut down cheating rumors

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star also dished about the aftermath of the affair rumor.

During the party, Teresa went to each cast member to spill the tea, but all denied ever hearing any such thing about Jackie’s husband.

And they tried to shut down the rumor.

But Jackie was not aware that her costars had tried to defend her until she watched the episode.

So after the whole thing went down, she actually took a short hiatus from the group.

“All I knew was … that Margaret was there for me, but I didn’t know the stand that the rest of the women would take,” explained the RHONJ star.

She continued, “And, frankly, at that point, I said to myself, ‘Well, if the rest of the ladies in this group are going to stand with Teresa on this, then I don’t know that this is the place for me anymore.'”

Thankfully, Jackie returned to the group and filmed what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.