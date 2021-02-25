Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice thinks she’s ‘the most important person on reality TV’

Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice thinks she’s important. Pic credit:Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider is one of the few people on the Real Housewives of New Jersey who’s not afraid to face off with Teresa Giudice. And that’s exactly what she did during the Season 11 premiere when the OG shared a nasty rumor about her husband.

The confrontation resulted in an explosive feud between the two women, which was amplified after Jackie threw Teresa’s daughter Gia into the mix. The altercation between the castmates ended in Teresa storming off and hurling a few choice words at Jackie.

The RHONJ star tried to get the brunette beauty to admit that she lied about the rumor, but the mom-of-four doubled down on her comment instead and now even viewers are taking sides in the drama.

However, Jackie has a theory as to why her castmate is not taking accountability for her actions.

Does Teresa Giudice have an air of self-importance?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had an interview with Entertainment Tonight to dish about the explosive season premiere.

Since Jackie and Teresa were at the center of the controversy, they were the topic of conversation during the interview. And the RHONJ star had her own opinion on her castmate’s behavior.

“I think she has this mentality that … she is the most important person on reality TV and, like, nobody can fight back against her,” remarked Jackie.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old doesn’t think that her costars ever call out the OG for her actions.

According to Jackie, “Everyone else on the cast gives her a pass for every single thing she does.”

She continued, “Whether it’s because they’re a family member or because she has been a friend since childhood or, you know, in [Jennifer Aydin’s] case, she’s just, like, obsessed with being Teresa’s friend. But it really… it’s hard to stand alone and be the only person.”

Jackie Goldschneider talks ‘disappointing’ conversation with Teresa Giudice

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star reflected on her conversation with Teresa.

Teresa blew up at Jackie when she threw out an analogy involving her daughter, Gia, and things just went left.

“I was angry as hell at that moment,” confessed Jackie. “If she had understood that it was just an analogy, we could have continued that conversation on the couch.”

The RHONJ star continued, “But the fact that that went completely over her head and she heard the name of the family member and just lost her s**t all together? To me, that indicates that she thinks her family is much more important than mine, and it was just a disappointing conversation.”

“It was a disappointing start to the season,” concluded the New Jersey Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.