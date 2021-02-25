Are Jackie and Evan Goldschneider from Real Housewives of New Jersey still together?

Is the RHONJ couple still together? Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider had a very strong reaction to Teresa Giudice spreading rumors about her husband, Evan Goldschneider cheating on her, and fans want to know if their marriage survived the drama.

Sometimes, when cheating allegations are brought up, a marriage is put to its ultimate test and can sometimes end in separation or divorce.

However, there is usually some form of incriminating evidence brought forward along with the rumors. Teresa didn’t present any evidence and couldn’t even remember who had told her the rumor.

This made the rumors a lot easier for Jackie and Evan to dismiss.

Are Jackie and Evan still married?

Jackie has revealed that the moment she told Evan about the rumors was really challenging for them.

However, she told ET that they’ve worked through the rumors and are still happily married.

“This threw us for a loop,” she explained of the rumors. “We’ve never experienced something like this before, somebody really coming at you to tear your family apart, and we weathered it so well. I’m really proud of him because he put on his big-boy pants and he dealt with it.”

She also revealed that even though they fought over the rumors, the experience ultimately strengthened their nearly 15 years of marriage.

“I can count on one hand how many fights we’ve had since we’ve gotten married,” Jackie shared. “And I think that this just showed us that we can have a really life-altering situation, and a big, big fight and blowout, and come back from it unscathed.”

Jackie claims Teresa created the rumors to start trouble

Even though Teresa claimed that she heard the rumor from someone who went to the same gym as Evan, Jackie believes that Teresa is the one who really made up the rumor.

Jackie has theorized that Teresa came to the party with the intent of starting trouble. Jackie has noted that Teresa seems jealous of her, and viewers could tell that Teresa was seething with envy during the party after her recent divorce.

While Teresa was asking the other Housewives about the rumor, they all claimed that they never heard it. Even Margaret Josephs, who lives in the same area, insisted she never heard it and even tried to shut the rumor down.

Additionally, Jackie previously stated that she thought a rumor about Teresa having an affair while she was with ex-husband, Joe Giudice was true, and viewers know Teresa holds onto grudges.

It’s likely that Teresa created the rumor to get revenge on Jackie. Others have theorized that Teresa created the rumors to create a storyline out of fear that she was going to be fired.

However, Teresa has since denied creating the rumor.

Do you think Teresa created the rumors herself?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.