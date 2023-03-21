Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin are gorgeous in sheer blue for RHONJ luau

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice are teasing the latest episode of the show with some fun photos.

Jennifer Aydin shared a series of stylish snaps with the women, who were all dressed up for a fun luau that will air on tonight’s episode.

Jennifer and her BFF Teresa Giudice had the same color scheme in mind as they both looked gorgeous in blue.

The women snapped photos with Dolores Catania and newbie Danielle Cabral who were both fashionably dressed for the Hawaiian-themed event.

Jennifer teased tonight’s episode writing, “Who wants to get laid??? Then join us for a luau tonight on an all new #RHONJ.”

The mom of five stunned in a sheer, floor-length dress with long sleeves and side cutouts in shades of dark and light blue. The outfit also had a plunging neckline, and Jennifer opted to wear a blue two-piece underneath.

She also rocked her natural curls and silver jewelry with the stylish ensemble.

Teresa Giudice stuns in blue for RHONJ luau

Teresa wore blue as well, but in a very different style from her bestie Jennifer Aydin.

She opted for a floral two-piece in shades of blue, black, and green. The ensemble included an off-the-shoulder crop top with long sleeves paired with a matching floor-length skirt.

She added a tropical yellow flower behind her ear and styled her extra-long tresses in long curls flowing down her shoulders.

The OG posed for photos with her favorite castmates, Dolores, Jennifer, and Danielle. The foursome looked gorgeous as they posed in front of a tropical backdrop, and in another snap, Teresa and Jennifer blew kisses to the camera.

To no surprise, there were no images of Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, or Jackie Goldschneider in Jennifer’s Instagram post. Newbie Rachel Fuda was also noticeably absent from the snaps, and so was Jenn Fessler.

The RHONJ cast is split amid Teresa and Melissa’s family feud, and the newbies have seemingly chosen their sides as well.

Danielle Cabral had an instant connection with Teresa and Jennifer, while Rachel was already friends with Melissa before joining the show since their sons are best friends.

Melissa shared some photos on Instagram of the luau as well, since she was the one who hosted the party, which also happens to be airing on her birthday.

“Finally!! A Fun episode tonight!!🍾 so happy you get to be at Missy G’s!! And on my Birthday 🥳 it’s a wild one! Enjoy! Xox #rhonj,” noted Melissa in her caption.

The newly turned 44-year-old had an early birthday celebration with Margaret, Rachel, Jenn, and Jackie over the weekend after they surprised her with a birthday brunch on St. Patrick’s Day.

Meanwhile, we’re counting down the hours until the new episode of RHONJ premieres, and we get to see the fun luau that Jennifer recently teased on Instagram.

Here’s hoping the outspoken Housewife doesn’t cause any drama tonight.

Jennifer Aydin promotes her LLB neck pillow

Jennifer Aydin is not just outspoken on the show, she’s outspoken on social media about her business ventures as well.

The Bravo star promoted her first-ever product, the ultimate beauty pillow with the letters LLB printed on the front, standing for “Lips Lashes Brows.”

“Whatever your beauty routine is, NOT sleeping on your face is key! And you can sleep soundly on your back with the help of my first ever product the #ultimatebeautypillow #LLB which stands for #LipsLashesBrows,” wrote Jennifer in her post.

The “super snuggly” neck pillow is sold on her personal website and retails for $39.99. Free shipping is also offered when you buy two or more pillows on the site.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.