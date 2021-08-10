RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin angry at Margaret Josephs for spreading cheating rumour about her?

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Joseph’s feud has reignited. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are reportedly heating up on the set of The Real Housewives of New Jersey which means Season 12 is going to be epic!

One familiar feud that will continue to play out is the one between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs now that Margaret has accused Jennifer of cheating on her husband Bill Aydin.

Things are now tense between Jennifer and BFF Teresa Giudice as well, so the new dynamic between the women will be interesting when the show returns.

Margaret Josephs accuses Jennifer Aydin of cheating

Don’t expect reconciliation between Real Housewives of New Jersey costars, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs, when the new season makes its debut. As a matter of fact, things have gotten worse for the long-time foes and they will be going at it in Season 12.

According to a source from The Sun, Jennifer and Margaret’s feud reignited while filming because, “Margaret has been going around on-camera saying to anyone who will listen that Jennifer has a history of cheating on her husband Dr. Bill Aydin.”

Normally, Jennifer would have Teresa backing her but it seems things are changing between them this season due to pressure from the other cast mates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As we already know Jennifer does not get along with Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga nor castmate Jackie Goldschneider, and along with Margaret, they want Jennifer axed from the show.

The source shared that, “Melissa Gorga, Margaret and Jackie Goldschnieder are behaving like mean girls.” The women are reportedly “demanding that if Teresa Giudice wants to have peace with them, she needs to distance herself from Jennifer.”

Teresa and Jennifer were very close last season and when the OG’s feud with Jackie played out Jennifer had her back but now things have changed.

Is there tension between Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin?

The dynamic between Jennifer and Teresa will be different than in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey now that the OG is being pressured to stay away from Jennifer.

The Sun insider told the media outlet that Jennifer has “no one to film with besides Dolores Catania and part-timer Caroline Rauseo.”

Furthermore, Margaret, Melissa, and Jackie are “hoping Jennifer is fired next” and this has been creating extreme animosity between Teresa and Jennifer on and off camera over the past couple [of] months.”

The fact that Teresa and her long-time nemesis Jackie Goldschneider have also made up, isn’t boding too well for Jennifer and Teresa’s friendships either.

“In June, when filming started, Teresa immediately made up with Jackie and now the couples have been playing golf regularly,” said the source. Between June and July, Melissa, Margaret & Jackie disinvited Jennifer from numerous events.”

Are you excited to see the dynamic among the women when the new season premieres?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.