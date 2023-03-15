RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral has nothing nice to say about Jackie Goldschneider

Danielle Cabral made her debut on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, and she brought her big personality to the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie didn’t mince words when asked to say something nice about her castmates.

However, the usually talkative mom of two was at a loss for words when Jackie Goldschneider’s name came up, as she couldn’t find one nice thing to say.

It’s fair to say the women started on rocky ground from the moment they met and based on Danielle’s recent reaction, fans now know that their relationship has not improved.

During a game of, I compliment that from the heart, the new cast member was tasked with giving a compliment to each costar.

However, the only thing she gave Jackie was shade, asking, “who?” when Jackie’s photo appeared on the screen.

The two women hit a snag early in their relationship after Danielle felt Jackie looked her up and down when they first met, and she wasn’t wrong.

Jackie–who’s now been demoted from full-time to a friend role–admitted that she was startled by Danielle’s outfit, and she did, in fact, look her up and down because of that.

Danielle has since pegged the mom of four as judgemental and decided to exclude her from the first event held at her home with the women and from her daughter’s birthday party.

However, Danielle is getting along well with her other castmates.

Danielle Cabral compliments her RHONJ castmates

The newly minted Bravo personality found it a bit easier to compliment her other costars, and she had some nice things to say about them.

Not surprisingly, she made a nice remark about Teresa Giudice, saying, “she’s so innocently amazing; yes, she’s just the best.” She also called Teresa’s BFF Jennifer Aydin a “rider” and Dolores Catania “my girl.”

As for fellow newbie Rachel Fuda, she complimented her by saying, “She’s actually very stunning in person.”

Danielle also referred to Margaret Josephs as “business savvy” and Melissa Gorga as “very nice.”

Meanwhile, the only thing Danielle had for Jenn Fessler was a garbled response followed by “messy Fessler.”

Danielle Cabral rocked a unique ensemble on WWHL

Meanwhile, Danielle rocked an over-the-top ensemble for her first appearance on WWHL, opting for all-black.

Her outfit featured a sleeveless high-low top with a high neckline and an embellished neckpiece attached. The top was also cropped at the front and had a floor-length train at the back.

She paired that with matching high-waist pants and had her hair in an edgy style with a high ponytail and braids at the side.

Danielle Cabral’s debut on WWHL. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Danielle snapped photos backstage at the show, and a full-length image was posted on the WWHL Instagram Story.

Check out Danielle Cabral’s debut on WWHL below:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.