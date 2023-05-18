Detective Bo Dietl speaks out after Luis Ruelas claimed he was hired to investigate the RHONJ cast

Detective Bo Dietl found himself in the middle of a very dramatic episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now he’s speaking out.

The famed investigator’s name was mentioned in the Season 13 finale by Luis Ruelas, who claimed Bo gave him details about each member of the Jersey cast.

Luis made the shocking declaration after we learned that he and Teresa Giudice had a secret meeting with Joe Gorga to try and convince him that his wife Melissa Gorga was cheating.

Joe did not believe the rumors about his wife, and he told her about the secret meetup months ago, but at the finale party, Melissa confronted Teresa and Luis about what they did.

The next day Luis doubled down on the cheating rumor while talking with castmates Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, who went to visit Luis and Teresa after the explosive party.

That’s when Teresa’s beau made it known that he has information on everyone in the group thanks to his friend Bo Dietl. However, the famed detective is singing a different song.

Detective Bo Dietl responds after being caught up in RHONJ drama

After being caught up in the reality TV drama on Tuesday Night, Bo recently made it known that he did not investigate the Jersey cast.

“I know Louie and Teresa, I’ve known ’em for a long time, over the years. I’ve known them very well,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “I’m not part of this Housewives stuff.”

He continued, “Now, all of a sudden, he [Luis] gets into a beef with his brother-in-law…so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator — I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened.”

Bo said he called Luis and asked him about it, and his response was, “Oh, I wanted to let them think that I got you in my pocket, Bo, and they got to be careful.”

“No, you don’t use me like a pocket watch,” said Bo, who has since learned of Luis’ public admission that it was made up.

“Of course it’s made up,” said the former NYPD detective. “I’ve been retired 38 years from the police department. We don’t do no scuzzy stuff like that kind of stuff.”

Luis Ruelas has backtracked on his comments

Teresa was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the same night that the season finale aired, and Luis was in the audience.

Not surprisingly, they were asked about the investigation, and Luis quickly backtracked, saying he pulled the comment out of thin air because “I was at the end of my rope…I regret it though.”

Teresa also denied that Luis hired the detective to investigate her castmates, saying, “He did not do that, why would he waste his money?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.