Luis Ruelas admits he lied about hiring a private investigator to look into the RHONJ cast

Luis Ruelas is not helping his case with these shocking comments that he keeps throwing out, and last night he pulled another one out of his back pocket.

Now Teresa Giudice’s husband is backtracking after revealing in The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale that he hired a private investigator to look into each cast member.

It seems that statement was a big lie, although now we don’t know what to believe.

Teresa and Luis addressed the shocking revelation he made on the show, claiming that he simply said that in the spur of the moment.

Last night Luis was trying to prove a point after we found out he secretly met with Joe Gorga — to try and convince him that Melissa Gorga was cheating on him.

Joe wasn’t buying any of it it, but Luis claimed that what he told Joe wasn’t just a rumor because he was friends with famed investigator Bo Dietl.

During his angry tirade, the 48-year-old said Bo gave him information on every member of the RHONJ cast, but now Luis is backtracking on that!

Did Luis Ruelas hire a private investigator?

The RHONJ finale left us shocked, exhausted, and with lots of questions about Luis’s revelation. However, after the show, Teresa was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and we got some answers.

Andy read a viewer question to Teresa, asking, “Why do you all say that Margaret has an arsenal when your now husband hired a private investigator to monitor the cast?”

“He did not do that, why would he waste his money?” responded Teresa, as Andy reminded her that Luis did make that very statement in the season finale.

“He did say it because he was frustrated,” reasoned Teresa.

“Well, did he just pull it out of nowhere?” questioned Andy.

By this time, the cameras were on Luis sitting in the front row of the audience, and he defended himself, saying, “Yeah, I was at the end of my rope. It was a long season, frustrating.”

Andy noted how amazing it was to just pull that out of thin air, and Luis responded, “It is actually, isn’t it? I regret it, though.”

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas dubbed as liars after backtracking on investigation claims

Meanwhile, RHONJ viewers are not buying what Teresa and Luis tried to sell them during the WWHL episode, and after the clip was posted, they dubbed the pair as liars.

“He lies so easily 🤨,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Who just lies like this? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩,” questioned another.

One viewer responded, “So he LIED?! I give it two years before he is charged with some type of scam.”

Another commenter said, “The terrible attempts to keep her and Louie’s lies straight gives me the sickest feeling in my throat and stomach.”

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Another viewer reasoned, “He 100% hired his friend the P.I. and now they’re just saying he just said it off the top of his head when he was so specific… They’re just trying to cover their tracks because they know they’re going to get a lot of blowback from the network and every body in the cast.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.