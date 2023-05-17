RHONJ: Luis Ruelas goes unhinged in wedding day rant, threatens to ‘bury them’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has come to a close, and there is just one more episode left ahead of the highly anticipated reunion.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding will be featured on Bravo, and plenty of drama will be displayed in the special.

Things leading up to Teresa’s big day were tense between her and her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The season finale saw the siblings in disarray.

On the wedding day, Teresa was upset about things being posted online, leading her to be in tears as she prepped for her bridal makeup.

Naturally, that set Louie off. His temper has been a point of discussion as recent episodes of RHONJ aired, and this rant was just as intense as some others.

With the wedding preview sneak peek available, a look inside the drama has been presented.

Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘bury them’

While it is possible the sneak peek for Teresa Giudice’s wedding was chopped to make things appear in a way they didn’t happen, it doesn’t seem like that is the case with Luis Ruelas’ rant.

Louie’s temper went through the roof after learning that Teresa was upset and crying. He ranted and raved, cursing and threatening to “bury them.” Them is presumably Melissa and Joe Gorga.

A switch in the scene shows Gia Giudice revealing it’s “over” for everyone, including her. Things have been tense between her and the Gorgas for well over one season, so it’s unsurprising that she would be done with her aunt and uncle.

RHONJ fans call out Luis Ruelas’ behavior

On the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis Ruelas acted up again. After the rumor about Melissa Gorga cheating on Joe Gorga was brought up, Dolores Catania’s party got turned upside down.

Things got so intense between the two. They were physically being held back.

Naturally, social media lit up with opinions about Louie and his behavior.

As the wedding airs and the reunion plays out, it will be interesting to see where the chips fall. The relationship between Teresa Giudice and her brother is irreparable right now.

With Bravo recently announcing the shows they renewed and The Real Housewives of New Jersey not being a part of the lineup, the series could be delayed as they work out where to go.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.