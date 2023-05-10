Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Here’s what we know after renewal news

Bravo isn’t giving up on Vanderpump Rules despite the major rift in the cast due to Scandvoal.

The network announced that Vanderpump Rules Season 11 was a go yesterday.

It should be no surprise to Vanderpump Rules fans that Bravo wasn’t more the show.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal has taken Vanderpump Rules to new heights for Season 10.

The fallout of Raquel and Sandoval’s months-long affair while he was still with Ariana Madix will finally hit Bravo airs in the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now with Vanderpump Rules Season 11 happening, let’s look at how that will play out amid a divided cast.

Bravo renews Vanderpump Rules for Season 11

On Tuesday, Bravo was on a renewal spree, announcing upcoming seasons for several of the network’s shows. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck and its spin-offs made the cut along with Vanderpump Rules.

The network did not spill any details about Season 11, only that Lisa Vanderpump’s show will return. Filming usually occurs in the summer, so logistics should be worked out soon.

Lisa has expressed that things are a “mess” with the cast, and she isn’t sure how it can be sorted out. She is not the only one speaking out about filming the next season with a divided cast.

Will the cast film Vanderpump Rules Season 11 with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

Ariana has remained tight-lipped since Scandoval broke while living her best life with her new man. The blonde beauty no doubt won’t want to film with the cheaters.

In an interview with E! News, Scheana Shay opened up about Season 11 and filming with Raquel and Sandoval.

“I don’t think any of us are walking away, but it’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room,” she expressed to the outlet.

Lala Kent shared on the podcast Sofia With an F, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, that producers have reached out to begin talks for Season 11. She doesn’t care if Raquel or Sandoval returns but also pointed out no one is really talking to them.

Katie Maloney was done with Raquel after she made out with her ex Tom Schwartz, and she only tolerated Sandoval for Ariana. Therefore, she likely won’t want to film with them either.

James Kennedy on Watch What Happens Live expressed he hasn’t spoken to the cheating duo and has no intentions of changing that.

All of this means that the producers have their work cut out for them on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

They could take a page out of The Hills’ book. When Lauren Conrad didn’t want to film with Heidi Montag or Spencer Pratt, The Hills kind of became two shows in one.

Hopefully, more details on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will emerge soon. Season 10 is winding down, and the reunion looms, which means cameras should start rolling by July.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.