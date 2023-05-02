Lisa Vanderpump reveals Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules could be ‘a mess’

Lisa Vanderpump knows that Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is seeing high ratings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that another season can withstand all of the drama that has transpired since the beginning of March.

Bravo would be crazy not to renew the show for at least one more season. “Scandoval” has made the show known worldwide, with the incident now etched into pop culture history.

Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss was something viewers didn’t see coming. Now that Season 10 is playing out, a few odd things happened while filming, but no one was prepared for the damage Tom’s indiscretions would do.

The reunion has yet to air, and following that, contracts and renewal for another season are typically announced. Filming usually begins in mid-summer, though there may be some time off given the severity of the impact of Scandoval.

There is much to work out, including who will film with whom if the show is given a Season 11. After the reunion, several cast members agreed it was intense, especially when discussing “Scandoval.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, will Vanderpump Rules be able to bounce back?

Lisa Vanderpump confirms things are a ‘mess’

While attending the White House Correspondents Dinner with Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump did some press. She brought the Vanderpump Rules girls with her, and it seemed they all had a great time.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa revealed that logistics for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules could be challenging with the friendships torn apart.

The Vanderpump Rules star told the publication, “Right now, it’s a mess. I don’t know if we can sort it out.”

A lot has happened since the revelation Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had been sleeping together for months. James Kennedy revealed that he found out via text from Ariana in the middle of the night.

Vanderpump Rules works because of the ‘authenticity of real friendship’

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules should be a no-brainer, but another season renewal may change things up a bit.

“Scandoval” skyrocketed Ariana Madix into an overnight sensation. Viewers supported the cast member as she processed the betrayal bestowed upon her by her long-term love, Tom Sandoval, and her good friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Several current cast members have reportedly refused to film with Tom and Raquel, which complicates things. The core group of friends has been close since the earlier seasons of the show, and without group events and freedom of filming, production could be a nightmare.

Lisa Vanderpump revealed that the reason the show works well is “There’s a lot of people that have tried to mimic us and tried to create shows but without the authenticity of real friendship. That’s why it hurts, that’s why people bleed for Ariana. Because they were invested in real relationships, and that’s what people are talking about.”

In the coming weeks, news about the future of the hit Bravo show and who is returning should be revealed.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.