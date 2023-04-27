Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd drop Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss bombshell

Vanderpump Rules is vastly approaching Scandoval on Season 10 of the hit Bravo show as things begin to wind down.

A sneak peek at next week’s episode, Season 10 Episode 13, reveals new details that have some of the friend group questioning whether something is happening between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in the season, with the best yet to come.

It’s all leading to Sandoval and Raquel’s affair coming to light.

The most recent episode had Katie Maloney and Lala Kent’s suspicions on high alert after Raquel and Sandoval were at The Abbey alone.

However, that pales compared to the bombshell dropped in the sneak peek thanks to Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd drop Scandoval shocker

In the sneak peek, Lala and James Kennedy are hanging out when she replays the latest drama involving Raquel. A flip of a scene has Katie at Villa Rosa doing a sandwich tasting with Lisa for her and Ariana Madix’s new shop.

Ken comes strolling in to spill the beans that Raquel spent the night at Sandoval’s when Ariana was in Florida for her grandmother’s funeral. Kate’s in disbelief as Ken leaves, and she questions Lisa, who, it turns out, told Ken in the first place.

Another flashback has Lisa at SUR doing a tasting when Raquel shows up over an hour late for work, explaining what happened. Raquel admits she spent the night at Sandoval’s after having some jacuzzi time with him and Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump wans answers

The look on Lisa’s face says it all, as Raquel defends herself, saying nothing happened. Yeah, right, we all know that’s a lie.

Lisa isn’t having it, though, discussing how bad it looks. Lala’s voice-over relays Lisa was calling BS on Raquel’s story and reached out to Sandoval for answers.

That conversation doesn’t go well, as Lisa’s frustration with Sandoval’s lack of taking things seriously is crystal clear. Sandoval gets defensive, insisting it’s no big deal everyone stays at his house.

The footage cuts off there, leaving Vanderpump Rules fans hanging for how Sandoval and Lisa’s chat wrapped up.

Another part of the teaser flips to the present day, where Raquel, Schwartz, Sandoval, Ariana, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies are all going glamping. It adds a nice twist to Lala sharing the truth bomb Lisa and Todd dropped on Katie to James.

Things are heating up on Vandepump Rules as Scandoval unravels, and the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion is on the horizon.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.