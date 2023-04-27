Here’s how James Kennedy found out about Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules viewers have waited to see how Scandoval plays out, and it appears the time has almost come.

Rumors among the group are beginning, and all will be revealed in just a few weeks.

While some of the cast members have appeared on Watch What Happens Live since Scandoval broke at the beginning of March, it was James Kennedy’s first time back in the Clubhouse since it happened.

Andy Cohen couldn’t help himself with the questions, and James knocked his answers out of the park. He was hysterical while doing so, and some of the revelations were jaw-dropping.

James revealed how he found out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. He admitted to Andy that while the girls (Katie Maloney and Lala Kent) were suspicious about the two, he wasn’t.

But how he found out was surprising.

James Kennedy reveals the chain of phone calls following Scandoval revelation

While sitting in the Clubhouse, James Kennedy revealed that Ariana Madix was the one who told him about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

It was via a text, and it wasn’t clear which Tom she was initially talking about.

He said the text came at 1:00 a.m., and he didn’t see it until 7:30 a.m. He texted back, asking what Tom and her response was, “Mine.”

Then, the flurry of phone calls began. James admitted to trying to call Tom Sandoval. Then he mentioned Scheana Shay was the first person he called with an accusatory “how could you” attitude until he realized she had no idea. Tom Schwartz was up next, and James said he sounded like “the lost puppy he is.”

The Vanderpump Rules reunion will be intense

The countdown is on until the Vanderpump Rules reunion debuts.

Some editing was done for the final episodes as cameras began rolling again when Scandoval was revealed.

A few weeks later, the group gathered to film the reunion in person, and there were reports of a near physical altercation between two cast members.

Tom Sandoval also did his first interview with Howie Mandel on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff. It was a bit of a trainwreck and may have cost him his job with Bravo because he spoke about the affair, and it took away some of the hype for the upcoming reunion.

The fallout is still happening nearly two months later. Tom and Raquel have moved out of the spotlight to work on themselves, but it seems that privacy isn’t possible for them right now.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.