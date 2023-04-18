Tom Sandoval calls out Miraval for posting ‘Scandoval’ reference

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is heated after discovering a post Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa shared over the weekend.

The embattled reality TV star reportedly spent last week there, and he is less than thrilled at their “Scandoval” reference shared on their Instagram account.

Reports that Raquel Leviss checked into a facility to work on her mental health also surfaced last week. She was allegedly at Miraval as well—interesting timing and reference.

Tom was not at the resort over the weekend or on Friday night as photos of him alongside former Vanderpump Rules costar Billie Lee were snapped. At least he has one ally who isn’t Tom Schwartz on his side.

While Tom and Raquel mentioned getting counseling since “Scandoval” broke last month, choosing Miraval wasn’t the best idea.

It doesn’t appear that much will be done to rectify Tom’s upset; he took to social media to blast the company and let followers know that privacy isn’t respected there.

Tom Sandoval calls out Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

Tom Sandoval lashed out at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa on his Instagram Story.

The luxury resort shared a post on its Instagram page over the weekend and made reference to “Scandoval.” The post in question has been removed, but not before Tom screenshotted and shared it on his Story.

In his lengthy rant, Tom talked about his disappointment in the company and how things were handled. He wasn’t happy they fed into the “negativity and spectacle that has engulfed” his life.

Tom also chastised the general manager, who he says refused to take responsibility for the actions of the team who shared the post, even after agreeing it was in “poor taste.”

It was concluded with his desire to better himself, though he said, “Regardless of where you stand in all this, we deserve the chance to work to be better.” Where the “we” came from is unclear, but rumors surfaced he and Raquel were at the resort together.

Tom Sandoval calls out Miraval.

Tom Sandoval told his story on Howie Mandel’s podcast

After the news about his affair with Raquel Leviss broke, Tom Sandoval went radio silent.

He did issue an apology after the backlash and outrage continued to grow. Still, the initial apology was to Tom Schwartz and his other business partners and employees for the distress they endured because of his actions. Tom eventually did issue a second statement, an apology to Ariana Madix.

Last week, Tom appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and relayed his side of what went down. It didn’t land well with listeners, and he didn’t come off any better than before he spoke.

His appearance on the podcast may have even cost him his Vanderpump Rules spot. At least, that’s what’s been buzzing around since it dropped.

Tom Sandoval isn’t happy with Miraval, but many people aren’t happy with Tom Sandoval.

