Tom Sandoval could be fired after going behind Bravo’s back for Howie Mandel interview

Tom Sandoval has got himself in quite the hole after his most recent podcast appearance.

Tom has been a strong star of the hit Bravo spin-off, Vanderpump Rules, since its premiere episode back in 2013.

He shared most of his decade-long fame alongside his girlfriend Ariana Madix, who recently discovered that he had been having a months-long affair with their good friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

While Tom has stayed out of the limelight since the revelation of “Scandoval” at the beginning of March, he decided to have his first interview with Howie Mandel on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, which was released on Tuesday.

Tom did not hold back in detailing his affair with Raquel and failing relationship with Ariana, revealing intimate details that were assumably going to be saved for the airing of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

According to insiders, Bravo, which has been Vanderpump Rules’ home network since its inception, had no idea that Tom was appearing on the podcast.

Tom Sandoval could be fired from Vanderpump Rules after podcast appearance

The interview has caused a slew of problems for the network’s producers, who have been attempting to keep certain details under wraps in order to build anticipation for the season’s reunion — set to air later this spring. The cast filmed the reunion on March 23, although not much has been spilled about what was said during the dramatic day.

“They [Vanderpump Rules producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it,” the insider said. “They’re putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion.”

“So, him pulling this b***h move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario,” they continued.

Bravo producers allegedly had no idea Tom was planning to appear on Howie’s podcast until the host announced it earlier this week, which caused them to start “freaking out” and “scrambling.”

The source also revealed that the show’s producers are “so f**king p**sed” because the Vanderpump Rules cast has become a “family” over the past decade, and Tom going behind their backs for the podcast was like “a big ‘f**k you’ to all of them.”

It’s unclear how Bravo will handle the situation, but the source also noted that nobody “would be shocked or upset if he was fired.”

During the interview, Tom addressed whether or not he would be returning to the show for Season 11, to which he admitted that he is not contractually obligated. However, he did not provide a clear answer as to whether or not he would plan to return.

That is — if he doesn’t get fired first.

What did Tom Sandoval reveal during his explosive interview?

Tom Sandoval did not hold back when given the chance to tell his side of the story that has changed the entire trajectory of the hit reality show.

While many have claimed to be “Team Ariana” after finding out about Tom’s affair, Tom took the opportunity to let listeners know that he broke up with her two weeks before she found out he had been cheating on her.

Tom claimed he ended things on Valentine’s Day, however, Ariana refused to accept the breakup.

Tom also gave intimate details on his connection with Raquel, clarifying that the two had shared a “magnetic” kiss before Scheana Shay’s wedding in August.

Tom said his undeniable connection with Raquel was something he hadn’t experienced in a really long time, especially since he felt as if he and Ariana were only together to keep their “brand” alive.

Watch Tom’s full interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast below:

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.