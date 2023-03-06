Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix ‘devastated’ by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ 6 month affair

The timeline is slowly starting to come together as more information continues to be released about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ alleged cheating scandal.

Since news broke about the current Vanderpump Rules castmates, fans and fellow stars of the hit Bravo show have been showing their support for Sandoval’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Being blindsided by the affair between her longtime boyfriend and good friend Leviss, whom Madix had previously supported through her breakup with James Kennedy, the sources revealed that Madix is beyond devastated by the situation.

“This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal,” an insider told People.

Longtime VPR viewers have seen Madix and Sandoval build their lives together over the past few seasons, even buying their first house and supporting one another through multiple business ventures.

While the news only broke on Friday, one source has also revealed that the affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on for longer than some may have thought.

Sources say the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has been going on for six months

“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” one source stated. “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

The Bravo show is currently airing its tenth season, which focuses on a flirty fling between Leviss and Tom Schwartz. Schwartz is newly divorced from cast mate Katie Maloney and is also Sandoval’s longtime best friend and business partner, who he co-owns Schwartz & Sandy’s with. The two are also part owners of Lisa Vanderpump’s industrial-themed restaurant, TomTom.

Sandoval has asked his fans and followers to keep Schwartz and his businesses out of the situation, but things have only gotten worse for the Vanderpump Rules OG as more details continue to be spilled.

More information on Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair

On Wednesday night, Madix went out to see Sandoval’s latest performance with his band, where she was seen “supporting his new single” and “had no idea any of this was happening behind her back.”

There, Madix shockingly uncovered a sexually explicit selfie video of Leviss on her boyfriend’s phone.

She continued to unravel an inappropriate text thread between the two, later leaving the venue and calling her BFF Scheana Shay to inform her of the news — who happened to be filming Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Leviss.

“I’m just trying to live my life, and I’m sorry if that offends people, but it’s not going to stop me from doing what I’m going to do,” Leviss said on WWHL, ironically.

After the taping, one source explained that Leviss admitted the truth about her affair to Shay, which her fellow cast mate was “furious” about.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has all shown their utmost support for Madix over the weekend, standing strong on being “Team Ariana” after hearing of Sandoval’s actions.

While Sandoval and Madix have been having problems for “a while,” another source said this situation was the last straw for the Bravo star. “She put up with a lot over the years, but she won’t sit back and be disrespected this way,” they stated.

Although Sandoval released his own statement on the situation over the weekend, Leviss has yet to publicly address the affair.

Fans can stay tuned, however, as the reality TV network has apparently picked their cameras back up to capture the fallout, hoping to add the footage to finish out Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.