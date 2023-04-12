Tom Sandoval details his ‘magnetic’ first kiss with Raquel that happened before Scheana’s wedding

Tom Sandoval is coming in hot with his own details and timeline of events regarding “Scandoval.”

The Vanderpump Rules OG appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast on Tuesday, marking his first full-length interview since the world learned about his affair with Raquel Leviss at the beginning of March.

While the cheating scandal caused the demise of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Sandoval explained that the “spark” he felt with Leviss was something he hadn’t felt in quite some time.

There’s no hiding the fact that there has been some speculation about when exactly Sandoval and Leviss first got together. While Tom Schwartz recently confirmed that he knew of the pair’s “one night stand” back in August, no exact timeframe had been given.

However, Sandoval admitted that his first kiss with Leviss happened before their co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding that month, which is the event that Season 10 viewers are currently watching unfold.

Viewers will remember the cast’s recent “boy’s night” at the Mondrian — which Leviss conveniently decided to crash. Sandoval said that was the first night he and Leviss “talked until the sun came up” and started to build their connection.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval details his first kiss with Raquel Leviss

The next time the two hung out was after a See You Next Tuesday event, where Sandoval said he was locked out of his house, and he and Leviss stayed up talking in his backyard.

“We just kissed. It was magnetic,” he said about his first kiss with the beauty pageant queen. “We were talking, moving closer, and as we were talking, as time went on, we would just start talking closer and closer, and then all of a sudden, we’re kissing.”

“I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like, emotionally,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner continued. He also said that the feeling and connection he shared with Leviss made him throw everything else “off to the side.”

Tom Sandoval confirms the affair started before Scheana Shay’s wedding

One of the main Season 10 storylines has circled around Leviss’ and Tom Schwartz’s kiss at Scheana’s wedding, which viewers saw happen during the April 5 episode.

With Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval being best friends and business partners, it seems odd that Leviss would continue to kiss Schwartz after already kissing Sandoval.

Sandoval admitted that he was a little jealous when he saw Leviss and Schwartz share a kiss at the wedding. However, he knew it was nothing serious and that he and Leviss had already built a strong connection. He also noted that Schwartz kissed Leviss first instead of the other way around.

“I was not questioning our connection ,and I was more proud of them for saying f**k you,” he said.

Sandoval said that the kiss between Schwartz and Leviss was more of a “rebellious thing,” specifically to make a point to other castmates after the idea of them making out had become such a highlighted event.

However, Sandoval said that Schwartz told him after the fact that he had no intention of pursuing Leviss.

Sandoval, on the other hand, clearly did.

Vanderpump Rules fans can tune into the Season 10 reunion later this spring for more details on the affair and, hopefully, everything that occurred around the timeframe of Scheana’s wedding.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.