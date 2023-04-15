Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss checks into mental health facility after affair with Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss is choosing to get help.

The Vanderpump Rules star has reportedly checked herself into a facility to receive mental health treatment amid the revelation of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Raquel’s rep told ET.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” they continued. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, where all cast members were present — even though the network had to provide two separate seating charts due to Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana Shay at the time.

Raquel’s rep also noted that she is not in the facility for issues with substance abuse.

Raquel Leviss issues a statement about her mental health amid Vanderpump Rules scandal

As fans of the hit Bravo spin-off will recall, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend of nearly a decade, found out that Tom had been cheating on her with Raquel on March 1.

A few days after news of the cheating scandal broke, Raquel took to Instagram with an initial statement to address her actions.

She admitted that she had started speaking to a counselor to help understand her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” the beauty queen stated.

Raquel noted that she has “taken steps” to understand her behavior and is planning to make “healthier choices” in the future.

“Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes,” the reality star finished her post.

Raquel issued a second statement shortly after, where she yet again addressed her mental health.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone,” she wrote.

However, Raquel has not exactly been “alone” since everything has gone down, as she has been spotted spending time with Tom Sandoval both out in public and at his house.

Raquel was caught having a sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s house

Shortly after filming the Season 10 reunion, Raquel and Tom couldn’t help but spend some time together.

The two were first seen dining at Musso and Frank, the same Hollywood restaurant Tom had taken Ariana Madix to on their nine-year anniversary.

Most recently, Raquel was even caught spending the night at Tom’s house, which he still co-owns with Ariana.

While Ariana was away filming for her new Lifetime movie, Raquel was seen arriving at the house and leaving the next morning — sweatpants and all.

As of now, it’s unclear where their relationship currently stands, especially now that Raquel has officially checked into a mental health facility.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.