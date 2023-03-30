Raquel Leviss spotted having a sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s house while Ariana was away

Looks like Raquel Leviss is back under the covers with Tom Sandoval now that the initial shock of their affair has worn down.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars were first caught on March 1, when Tom’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix learned of the months-long affair after finding a sexually-explicit video of Raquel on her boyfriend’s phone.

Since filming the reunion on March 23, Raquel and Tom have seemingly been hanging out more now that everything has been put on the table.

Most recently, Raquel was spotted leaving Tom’s Valley Village home on Wednesday afternoon with an overnight bag in hand.

Page Six reports that Raquel showed up to the $2 million house, which Vanderpump Rules fans saw Tom and Ariana purchase back in 2019, at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. She then was spotted leaving at around 4 p.m. the following day.

Raquel, 28, was also holding onto a Steve Madden tote and a black handbag, rocking a comfortable black button-up shirt and a pair of gray sweatpants.

Raquel Leviss spends the night at Tom Sandoval’s while Ariana Madix is away

While Ariana and Tom still technically live in the house they co-own, Ariana was conveniently away while Raquel spent the night.

Sources reported that Ariana was off filming for the new Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter, which she is confirmed to be starring in alongside Meagan Good.

Or, in other words, while the cat’s away, the mice will play.

This incident is the first time Raquel has been spotted at Tom’s home since the revelation of their longtime affair. Tom was previously seen heading to Raquel’s pad, but only to film for the added scenes of Vanderpump Rules that will be tacked on to the end of Season 10.

Although it has yet to be revealed exactly where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands, it’s clear they may be heading in the direction of something serious now that their affair has been fully exposed.

Tom and Raquel spotted out to dinner after Vanderpump Rules reunion filming

Last week, the Season 10 cast headed into the studio to film the highly-anticipated reunion special, set to air on Bravo later this spring.

Afterward, Tom and Raquel went out to Musso and Frank for dinner, which was the pair’s first public appearance together since the breakout of “Scandoval.”

Coincidentally (or not), it was the same restaurant where Tom took Ariana to celebrate their recent nine-year anniversary.

Friend and co-star Lala Kent had quite a bit to say on the subject, labeling Tom as a “one-trick pony” and slamming him for using the “same patterns” over and over.

While it’s pretty clear where their relationship is headed, Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait until the Season 10 reunion to have all of their remaining questions answered — hopefully.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.