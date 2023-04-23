Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz jokes about ‘unhinged’ interviews

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” — Tom Schwartz since his latest Watch What Happens Live appearance.

After initially remaining quiet on the topic, the Vanderpump Rules OG has been racking up reactions since he recently opened up on all things “Scandoval.”

However, once Schwartz decided to spill about his buddy Tom Sandoval’s infidelity, it became very clear that the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner wasn’t quite aware of how much information to disclose — especially before the airing of the Season 10 reunion.

Specifically during his WWHL appearance on April 5, Schwartz got called out by fans for revealing a slew of new information involving his business partner’s affair with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Now that the initial Scandoval shock has worn down, Schwartz is back to posting new content on Instagram, where followers are calling him out for finally having a PR team after seemingly not having one to guide him through his interviews before.

Schwartz, though, has been able to joke about the situation, and Vanderpump Rules fans would expect nothing less.

Tom Schwartz jokes about having a PR team after Vanderpump Rules interviews

On Saturday, Schwartz took to Instagram with a few photos of him holding his two dogs in support of Wags and Walks Rescue.

Many of his followers commented on the post, pointing out what a diversion it was to everything happening in the real-time world of Vanderprump Rules.

One commenter, in particular, believed that Schwartz “suddenly hired a PR team” after seeing his pup-based post.

Schwartz joked back, saying, “you can tell from my unhinged interviews I don’t have a PR team Lexi.”

Pic credit: @twschwa/Instagram

Immediately following his WWHL interview, Schwartz received a ton of comments on how “untrained” he seemed for his first public appearance post-cheating scandal.

One fan even joked that they had never seen someone “less media trained” than him.

I have never seen someone less media trained than Tom Schwartz. Hoooooly shit dude @BravoWWHL #PumpRules #WWHL pic.twitter.com/4DGzecMGBp — bravobravofknbravo (@bravobravofknb1) April 6, 2023

Newly divorced Schwartz had fans giving “thanks” for his “zero media training,” with some even telling their followers to apply for the role of his new PR person.

So, while his interview may have been “unhinged,” it’s clear that fans were grateful to finally get some answers in regard to his position in Sandoval’s affair.

Schwartz admits when he found out about Tom Sandoval’s affair

Since Schwartz has been best friends with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman for over a decade, it was no surprise to finally hear that he had learned of Sandoval’s affair when it first happened back in August.

Schwartz admitted to Sandoval telling him about his “one night stand” with Leviss at that time, which was brought on by a “mid-life crisis” and was seemingly followed by nothing more than a few months of the two building an “emotional connection.”

Schwartz then went on to say that Sandoval told him in January that he was “in love” with Leviss. Schwartz also claimed that Sandoval had become somewhat addicted to her — referring to Leviss as his “heroin.”

Katie Maloney’s ex said that he was “flabbergasted” by that news, however, he wasn’t surprised by it.

Although Schwartz and Ariana Madix have been close friends over the years, in terms of coming clean to her upon finding out, Schwartz said that he was being fed the narrative that Sandoval had attempted to break things off with her multiple times.

Sandoval and Madix had been in a relationship for nearly a decade, and Madix found out about his affair on March 1 after discovering a screen-recorded FaceTime video of him and Leviss engaging in sexual activity.

According to Sandoval himself, he claimed to have broken up with her two weeks before she found the video.

Vanderpump Rules viewers can tune into the Season 10 reunion, set to kick off on May 24, for even more answers from the cast as they sit down for the first time to discuss the scandal at length.

And for now, fans can keep watching this season to see the group start to pick up on Sandoval and Leviss’ suspiciously close friendship.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.