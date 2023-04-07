Vanderpump Rules fans blast Tom Schwartz for lack of media training after unhinged WWHL appearance

After being on reality television for over a decade, it seems like some Vanderpump Rules fans believe Tom Schwartz could still use a bit more media training.

Schwartz has been a consistent star of the hit Bravo spinoff since Season 1, and now that the show is in its tenth season, fans have been watching him grow his friendship with Tom Sandoval for quite some time.

While Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss was revealed at the beginning of March, Schwartz managed to stay quiet in regard to his business partner’s actions — until Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Schwartz was an open book as he joined Cohen in the Clubhouse, giving details on Sandoval’s affair that many fans hadn’t yet heard.

The whole segment was unhinged from the start — from Schwartz’s “word vomit” on the cheating scandal, to his attempt to backtrack after bringing up Sandoval’s ADHD, to his advice for viewers to “give Sandoval a hug” if they see him in public.

While it made for some good TV, many fans are saying Schwartz could have used a bit more media coaching before the appearance.

Vanderpump Rules fans call out Tom Schwartz’s behavior on WWHL

Social media has been buzzing with Vanderpump Rules drama over the past month, and last night was no different as Schwartz took the hot seat following the most recent episode of the season.

One WWHL viewer was happy about Schwartz’s lack of awareness, tweeting out, “YALLLLL THE S**T TOM SCHWARTZ BE SAYIN LIVE ON #WWHL RIGHT NOW [shocked emoji] zero media training and lawd we give you THANKS!”

Another viewer joked that Schwartz’s PR person was not happy with what he exposed during the live episode.

“I have never seen someone less media trained than Tom Schwartz,” another fan claimed.

Some viewers brought up the fact that Schwartz has been on television for ten years, and yet, he still gives questionable media interviews.

this man’s been on television for ten years and still gives media interviews like this



“Apply to that job ladies,” one Twitter user joked, insinuating that Schwartz may now be on the lookout for a new PR specialist.

Schwartz reveals when he learned of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair

After much speculation from fans, Schwartz took his time on Watch What Happens Live to finally clear up when exactly he learned of his best friend’s affair with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz said he found out about their “one night stand” back in August, around the same time Leviss and Schwartz shared a kiss at Scheana Shay’s wedding.

While Sandoval ensured Schwartz their relationship was simply “emotional” after that, he then informed Schwartz in January that he had fallen “in love” with Leviss.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner also said that Sandoval had become “obsessed” and “infatuated” with Leviss, ultimately calling her his “heroin.”

Schwartz admitted he didn’t inform Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, of the affair because Sandoval “fed him the narrative” that he had already attempted to break up with Madix.

Some of Tom Schwartz’s WWHL details were surely going to be revealed on the upcoming Season 10 reunion, but lucky for curious fans, he ripped some of the bandaids off a bit sooner.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.