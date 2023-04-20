When is the Vanderpump Rules reunion air date? That’s the question on fans’ minds as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 rears, then with “Scandoval” teased in the next episode.

At the end of the last night’s episode, the preview footage revealed cracks in Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s relationship as the season heats up for what fans have been waiting to see.

The final four episodes set the stage for the blow-up and aftermath of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss being exposed.

In March, news of the romance took Vanderpump Rules to a whole new level, with the cheating drama taking over not the Bravoverse but national news too.

Even Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently admitted to being obsessed with “Scandoval.”

Cameras were picked up to catch the fallout and its impact on the cast, especially Ariana.

Although the rest of the season will be juicy, it’s the Vanderpump Rules reunion that fans are really waiting to see. So just how much longer will that wait be?

Let’s take a look.

When is the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion air date?

The good news is that the wait is almost over. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show was filmed back in March, just weeks after “Scandoval” broke. That means emotions were at an all-time high at the cast gathering.

Host Andy Cohen promised fans would not be disappointed in the three-part event, including a Peacock special.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, with the first part of the reunion airing on Bravo. The second part airs Wednesday, May 31, and the final part airs on Wednesday, June 7.

Along with the big cast reunion, Andy did one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel that will air in Peacock’s original special that drops on Wednesday, June 14. It’s tentatively titled Secrets Revealed.

Pic credit: @sur_rules/Twitter

Other juicy tidbits and drama from the reunion will also be in the Peacock special.

Vanderpump Rules fans are getting a month of reunion chaos and content as Season 10 comes to a close.

What has been said about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion so far?

There’s no question that filming the reunion this year was unlike any other in the past. First, Raquel and Scheana Shay had to film separately due to the restraining order drama.

Lala Kent revealed after filming that Raquel “did not shed one tear” during the reunion. Speaking of Lala, she and Andy both took to social media at the end of the “exhausting day.”

A brawl nearly broke out in the first couple of minutes of filming, and it didn’t have anything to do with “Scandoval.”

No, Ariana won’t speak about her new man, which she showed a lot of PDA for at Coachella last weekend. However, you can read all about him here.

Are you ready for the big Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednessdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.